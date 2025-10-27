AMD announces the completion of the sale of ZT Systems' data center infrastructure manufacturing business to Sanmina, a transaction the group announced last May for $3bn - in cash and stock.



As part of the transaction, AMD says it will retain ZT Systems' world-class design and customer enablement teams to accelerate the quality and time-to-market of AMD's AI systems for cloud customers.



In addition, Sanmina will become a preferred manufacturing partner for new product introductions (NPI) for AMD's cloud- and cluster-scale AI solutions to further strengthen AMD's ecosystem of ODM and OEM partners.