June 18 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices said on Tuesday it was looking into claims that the company data was stolen in a hack by a cybercriminal organization.

"We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data," the chipmaker said in a statement.

The statement comes after media reports said an organization called "Intelbroker" conducted a breach of AMD's data. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)