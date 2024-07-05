Shares of technology companies rose as momentum in the sector continued to build.

Advanced Micro Devices rose after analysts at brokerage Evercore ISI said the chip maker was set to gain from demand for a new generation of artificial-intelligence enabled personal computers.

Nvidia shares continued a recent retreat, amid concerns that the graphics chip maker would face stiffer AI competition from rivals such as AMD on AI products.

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung Electronics forecast a surge in second-quarter earnings, as its flagship semiconductor business continued to rebound after a turnaround in the first quarter.

