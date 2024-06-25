JUNE 11, 2024 / 12:00PM, DOX.OQ - Amdocs Ltd at Nasdaq Investor Conference

You can look at it in different ways. For example, top 10 customers. Historically, it used to be primarily North American names. Today, we have 6 out of the 10 international names, not because we lost any customer, just because we added more meaningful engagements over the years. And we are doing that by putting the best technology ahead all the time, investing and being innovative in the marketplace.

If you look at the Gartner and [Owens] of the world and how they're rating the different providers of solutions in the markets we serve, we are definitely playing as a market leader in all of these categories. And we are continuing to invest heavily in innovation, both helping the customers to move into the cloud, which is a big thing in the mission critical systems that we are serving as well as the ability now to leverage the capabilities of generative AI.

Maybe, last point I will mention is that we are coming with a unique accountability model. When we are thinking about typically how software companies are working, they are providing the software and technology and someone else takes the responsibility to get it ready to go live, to deploy, to implement it.

We are actually taking that full responsibility, which is very important in terms of making sure those transformation project and those complex and mission-critical systems actually go live successfully against a track record of transformations in the IT industry that is not that favorable. With us, the success rate is close to 100%, which is a very unique attribute. And then if the customer would like us to, we will continue to support those systems under a multiyear engagement model that we call managed services. We can talk more about that. Probably later on.

George Notter - Jefferies LLC - Analyst

I was thinking about -- we picked up coverage of the stock back in December as we were doing homework on the business. You think that just sort of dawned on me is like literally everything that happens in a telecom network as in software. There are so many categories of software here. There are 75 odd software modules spread across the OSS and BSS sectors.

It was just kind of wild to see all those domains and you guys play in nearly every one of those domains. So is there sort of a network effect or benefit that you guys get by having breadth of product portfolio? Is that part of the competitive advantage for Amdocs?

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Absolutely, George. I think what we are seeing over the years is that the ability as someone who's coming with such a breadth of the software and enabling our customers to really think about what is the need they have? What is the priority they want to bring? But so we are coming with a very rich portfolio that includes many products.

But at the same time, it's a modular and open portfolio. So they can really take the pace that they want in terms of how to go about it. But the notion that they know that they have a partner like Amdocs that if in the future, they want to move and adopt more of our product capabilities, they can do that with a pre-integration already built-in, that's definitely a big power.

But what I would like to add to that is that over the years, we've expanded more and more into new domains and what you're seeing now is not just an overnight success kind of it just happened. It's an evolution that's happened over the years. For example, the expansion of our capabilities around network automation. As networks become more software defined, we saw the opportunity to come and support with new capabilities.

For example, how you take monetization to the next level? Helping our customers identify the connection between what's happening on the network side and how you provision the network quality of service with potentially taking it in the future to new monetization model that can guarantee quality of service. Those are the kinds of things we can do because we really see end to end the different needs that are there and enable our customers to actually go about it with the richness of the software product we have.

