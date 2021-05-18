Amdocs Provides Business Continuity for BT's Mobile Customers to Enjoy Secure Remote Digital Engagement

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and BT, one of the world’s leading communications services companies, today announced that in addition to their existing multi-year managed services agreement, BT has implemented Amdocs’ and Lightico’s real-time digital interaction platform across its contact centers, to enable business operations to be conducted digitally and remotely in the cloud. The platform is designed to allow BT’s customers to conduct self-care and sign contracts online, alleviating the need for customers to physically visit BT stores, and drive towards a seamless digital society.



Through the project, BT has digitized its sales systems, removing paperwork for customers purchasing via BT’s website and enabling BT to bring greater choice, faster time to market and improved flexibility. At BT’s contact centers, hundreds of thousands of sales and service customer journeys are now completed more efficiently due to an intuitive interface.

Paul Greig, director of Contact Centre Sales at BT and EE, said: “The solution has been remarkable in terms of driving both compliance and business benefits. Following the quick and simple integration, we’ve seen a remarkable uptick in our sales and a step-change in our compliance abilities. The Amdocs and Lightico solution drives ROI and improves our day-to-day interactions for our customers and advisers, making it easier to continue improving business operations during times when customers are unable to visit us in-store. Partnering with Amdocs and Lightico enables us to digitize and accelerate customer interactions across the board, and we are proud to be able to provide the seamless digital experience our customers expect, while empowering our teams to better serve them.”

“Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Together with Lightico, we are enabling BT to provide completely digital and compliant customer journeys from wherever their customers feel most comfortable. Working hand-in-hand with BT, we are enriching customer interactions on critical business processes and are proud to be driving significant business value for millions of BT customers across multiple channels.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs CES20

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

At Amdocs, we enrich lives and progress society. With our creativity and technology, we help make a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees serve the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 80 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About Lightico

Lightico is an award-winning SaaS platform for customer interactions, that digitally transforms millions of connections between businesses and their customers. With Lightico, sales and service agents can instantly collect customer documents, eSignatures, payments, and verify ID in real-time - straight from the customers’ cell phones. Hundreds of enterprise businesses rely on Lightico to accelerate sales cycles and service their customers effortlessly, earning customer’s trust and loyalty, translating to higher profits.

For more information, please visit www.lightico.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 12, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com