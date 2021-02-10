Amdocs : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS EDITED TRANSCRIPT Q1 2021 Amdocs Ltd Earnings Call EVENT DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 02, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Joshua Sheffer Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director Matthew E. Smith Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst Chris Reimer Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst

Jackson Edmund Ader JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

Thomas Michael Roderick Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD

William Verity Power Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

PRESENTATION

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 2021 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matthew Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew E. Smith Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR

Thank you, operator. Before we begin, I would like to point out that during this call, we will discuss certain financial information that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's management uses this financial information in its internal analysis in order to exclude the effects of acquisitions and other significant items that may have a disproportionate effect in a particular period.

Accordingly, management believes that isolating the effects of such events enables management and investors to consistently analyze the critical components and results of operations of the company's business and have a meaningful comparison to prior periods. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures, we refer you to today's earnings release, which will also be furnished with the SEC on Form 6-K.

Also, this call includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, and such other risks as discussed in our earnings release today and at greater length in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, and filed on December 14, 2020.

Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future. However, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Participating on the call with me today are Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Limited; and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Joint Chief Financial and Operating Officer. And finally, a copy of today's prepared remarks will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Amdocs' website following the conclusion of this call.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Shuky.

Joshua Sheffer Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Matt, and good afternoon to everyone joining us today on today's call. I would like to preface today's remarks by referring to the previously announced divestiture of OpenMarket, which we successfully completed on December 31.

My comments on this call will therefore refer to certain financial metrics on a pro forma basis, when applicable, in order to provide you with a sense of the underlying business trends, excluding the financial impacts of OpenMarket. I'm pleased to report a strong quarter to start our fiscal year 2021. Among the highlights, we delivered a record high revenue, which was up 4.3% year-over-year as reported and above the midpoint of our guidance even without the benefit of foreign currency movements, with our best-ever quarter in North America and Europe. We maintained a high win rate, including significant new multiyear strategic partnership agreement with T-Mobile U.S.A., and we generate a robust normalized free cash flow of $385 million for the quarter. During Q1, we focused on accelerating our growth by monetizing the strategic answers we've built to meet our customer requirements for digital modernization, 5G, the journey to the cloud and next-generation OSS platform that accelerate innovative 5G network service in the cloud era. I'm happy to report that we are seeing some encouraging signs of market traction as we [execute us on] our strategy. Our first quarter sales momentum was strong as reflected in our pro forma 12 months backlog, which grew by a record amount of approximately $150 million sequentially and 5.6% year-over-year. The mix of the new awards was also well balanced across our product portfolio and include also several new wins for Openet's 5G charging and policy solutions. Now let me provide you some color regarding our regional performance during Q1. Beginning with North America. We delivered a record quarter as we ramp up customer activities to support their strategic investment in next-generation 5G customer experience solution we delivered on the cloud. At AT&T, for instance, we are accelerating a program to modernize the consumer mobility domain by including the deployment of 5G monetization solution, leveraging Openet's capabilities as we announced last quarter. As I mentioned in opening remarks, we are today delighted to announce that Amdocs has been selected to modernize and accelerate the T-Mobile digital a transformation and journey to the cloud by signing a new multiyear agreement, which further strengthens our long-term strategic partnership. As part of the engagement, T-Mobile will implement the AmdocsOne product portfolio to support next-generation communication and media services for its consumer and business customer. Additionally, Amdocs will provide extended next-generation hybrid cloud operation in the form of a multiyear managed services engagement for T-Mobile digital platform, covering automation and operation and continued support for T-Mobile as it navigates through a complex integration process. A milestone after the first quarter highlights, Charter selected Amdocs for a multiyear managed services agreement in support of its Spectrum mobile business. Additionally, a pay TV provider has chosen our cloud-based monetization platform to support enterprise and wholesale services in its next-generation 5G network. To summarize North America, we are pleased with our Q1 sales momentum, which we believe reflect the strength of our next-generation 5G customer experience solution and our ability to accelerate our customer journey to the cloud. Moving to Europe. We delivered a second straight quarter of record revenue. During Q1, we continue to win new logos such as WINDTRE, one of the largest mobile operators in Italy, which has chosen to deploy and Amdocs Optima to the public cloud to provide a modern 5G-ready monetization platform for its postpaid, consumer and enterprise customer across all lines of business. An emerging theme in the communication industry is a shift from physical to software-based SIM cards. This trend has been accelerated by the global pandemic and is translating to growing demand for the Amdocs Cloud-based eSIM platform, which has already been deployed, adopted by Telefónica in Brazil and Chile and which is recently chosen by Cellcom Israel to be deployed on Microsoft Azure for its commercial launch of eSIM-enabled devices like smartwatches, cellular phone, laptops, tablets and more. We are also delighted to be growing our presence in Russia, where projekt202, our digital experience group, has been selected by MTS as a consultancy partner in its plans to take its customer ecosystem and retail experience to the next level and to help identify new business revenue stream and opportunities.

Amdocs Media offering also continuing to get traction. In Eastern Europe, Vubiquity strengthened its footprint at A1 Telecom Austria Group by renewing its multiyear partnership with A1 for [IT] to provide transaction-based offerings for premium studio content as well as end-to-end content management, which includes marketing localization and processing services.

Regarding the outlook of Europe, we are focused on our project execution and on winning new business opportunities that will further expand our regional customer footprint for the longer term.

Turning to the rest of the world. Q1 revenue improved on a sequential basis. Among the highlights of the quarter, we continue to strengthen our relationship with long-standing strategic customer across the region. A good example is the Telefónica Group, where we recently expanded our existing multiyear services agreement with Movistar Perú and to modernize and accelerate its wireline corporate enterprise transformation.

Additionally, we signed a multiyear extension and expansion of our managed services agreement with Telefónica Movistar Chile to include the launch of our cloud-based digital eSIM solution, which I mentioned before.

To add out my regional comments, I am pleased with our first quarter performance. Excluding OpenMarket, we are on track to deliver a full year of growth on a pro forma basis in each of the 3 geographical regions in which we operate in fiscal '21, although we remind you that sequential trends may fluctuate across regions due to foreign currency movements and sizing and timing of project activities and other factors.

Our confidence in the outlook is supported by recent sales momentum and our ability to monetize the strategic engines of growth we built to support our customer needs for digital modernization to enhance customer experience, 5G, the journey to the cloud and a next-generation OSS platform that accelerate innovative 5G network services in the cloud era.

We are seeing strong interest in Openet's 5G charging and policy solution, which naturally complements the multiplay capabilities of our charging platform and 5G monetization and order handling offerings. The integration of these technologies has strengthened our market offering and helped us to win new awards with AT&T and several other service providers in the past months.

This award includes 1 of America's largest prepaid, no contract wireless provider, which has recently selected Amdocs Openet's 5G policy management system running on AWS Cloud to enable management and control of 5G and all other wireless services.

Over in Europe, we've expanded our partnership with A1 Telekom Austria Group with a multiyear deal to provide digital monetization using Openet's 5G charging and policy products and services. And at Globe Telecom in the Philippines, we have successfully implemented the Amdocs Openet Solution on AWS Cloud to support Globe's fully digital telecom brand.

Overall, we are pleased with Openet's recent progress and its proven ability to support the future charging and policy needs of the world's service provider if they accelerate their 5G investments.

To wrap up, I'm pleased with the strong start we've made to the fiscal year, especially amid the great uncertainty regarding the spread and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to adversely affect the global economic outlook. We remain on track to deliver accelerated growth in fiscal 2021 on a pro forma basis, consistent with our present guidance, and we continue to expect a stronger second half as we execute on our strategy and ramp up recent customer awards.

Our confidence in the outlook is supported by the visibility of our backlog, our proven ability to execute, the accountability we provide to our customer and our focused strategy, which we believe is aligned with the needs of the market. With our commitment to profitability and disciplined use of cash, we remain well placed to deliver total shareholder return of almost 10% in fiscal '21, including a slightly improved outlook for pro forma non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 7.5% at the midpoint of our new guidance range plus our dividend yield.

Finally, I would like to take a moment to thank our employees for supporting our social responsibility and related activities, including our