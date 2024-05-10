MAY 08, 2024 / 9:00PM, DOX.OQ - Q2 2024 Amdocs Ltd Earnings Call

guidance reflects what we consider to be the most likely outcome based on this information we have today, but we cannot predict all possible scenarios.

To begin, we expect quarterly revenue growth to accelerate on a sequential basis in the second fiscal half of the year, albeit more moderately than we initially expected. This change primarily reflects lower-than-anticipated pipeline to sales conversion, mainly due to persistent macro uncertainty and industry pressure. As we are often asked about it, let me say that our change in revenue outlook is not the result of signed project cancellation nor have we seen further deterioration in spending related to legacy system enhancements. Headwinds from which we continue to estimate at roughly 3% in fiscal 2024.

Altogether, we now expect revenue growth of between 1.7% to 3.7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis in fiscal 2024, the midpoint of which is roughly 50 basis points lower than our previous outlook of 1.2% to 5.2%. Our annual outlook includes third fiscal quarter revenue within a range of $1.235 billion to $1.275 billion, and assumes an immaterial sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to Q2. On a reported basis, we now expect full year revenue growth in the range of 1.6% to 3.6% year-over-year as compared with 1.1% to 5.1% previously. This outlook incorporates an unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuation of approximately 10 basis points year-over-year, unchanged on our previous assumptions.

Moving down the income statement. We are on pace to achieve non-GAAP operating margin within our annual target range of 18.1% to 18.7%, as shown on Slide 24. For your modeling purposes, we expect our non-GAAP operating margin to be stronger in the second fiscal half of the year than it was in the first 2 quarters. As to the long term, we are relentlessly focused on improving the company's cost structure and productivity. Leveraging our unique business model, we are utilizing operational excellence as well as technology to fulfill our commitment to profitable growth.

Gen AI presenting a new wave of innovation and capabilities, we are proactively assessing our investment priorities in strategic areas, rebalancing our workforce to the needs of the future in our site strategy and optimizing resources such as technology infrastructure and workspace. With that in mind, during Q2, we took some initial actions under a new restructuring plan resulting in the previously mentioned charge of $33 million, which was mainly comprised of employee severance and benefit arrangements. We expect to continue to execute on our restructuring plan over the next several quarters and further updates will be provided as we move along.

Bringing everything together on Slide 25, we now expect non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth in the range of 7% to 11% for the full year fiscal 2024, the 9% midpoint of which is roughly 100 basis points lower than our previous outlook. The change in EPS outlook is primarily driven by slower top line growth and the impact of below the line items, including foreign currency fluctuations and hedging costs, which we anticipate will impact non-GAAP net interest and other expense in the range of several million dollars on a quarterly basis.

Additionally, we expect our non-GAAP effective tax rate to be within our unchanged annual target range of 13% to 17% for the full year fiscal 2024. For your modeling purposes, we expect to be at the high end of this range in Q3 and towards the low end in Q4. Overall, we are on track to deliver expected double-digit total shareholders' return for the fourth year running in fiscal 2024, including our outlook for non-GAAP earnings per share growth plus our dividend yield of approximately 2%.

Before handing back to Shuky, let me mention this year's Mobile World Congress at which we received great recognition from our customers and partners for Amdocs initiatives to positively impact the community -- the communications industry and the communities we serve. Among many highlights, Amdocs was named, TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst winner for our innovative carbon footprint catalog offering an AI-based product catalog, we've developed in collaboration with our partners to enable CSPs to understand the impact of Scope 3 emissions and to provide the same to their customers for informed decision-making.

I was also delighted by the positive feedback we received following our roundtable, elevating women in Gen AI, which brought together some of the industry's most visionary women leaders to discuss the challenging gender gap created by Gen AI. And to explore collaborative opportunities that will help shape the future of women in technology and society. These and other initiatives demonstrates Amdocs' ongoing commitment to being an ESG industry leader as reflected by our recent inclusion in the prestigious S&P Global Sustainability Yield Book for 2024 and our fourth consecutive Gold Rating award at EcoVadis for achieving an overall ESG score in the 95th percentile.

