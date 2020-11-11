Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amdocs Limited    DOX   GB0022569080

AMDOCS LIMITED

(DOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amdocs : Why stop at feeding 400,000 when you can feed MILLIONS? (Amdocs CSR keynote at GSMA Thrive Africa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 05:57pm EST

Perhaps not surprisingly for a company 'that lives and breathes digital'and already uses digital technology and channels for corporate social responsibility (CSR), activities, bridging the digital divide is one of Amdocs CSR's major focal points, noted Idit Duvdevany Ahronsohn, Head of Global CSR, Diversity & Inclusion at Amdocs.

'We're talking about digital not just being the channel, but also the solution for some of the world's most pressing social challenges,' said Ahronsohn during her keynote session at GSMA's Thrive Africa conference. She then went on to give an example of how Amdocs volunteers created a digitally-powered solution to address food insecurity and hunger.

Using digitalization to feed 400,000 people

Ahronsohn explained how, after understanding the severity of the problem in Jalisco, Mexico where 1.3M people are food insecure, employees from Amdocs' Guadalajara office decided to find a way to use their skills to make a difference. After building up partnerships with the local municipality, university and food banks, seven employees then developed an app that connected the people in need of food, with places and people with food surpluses (such as restaurants and food banks etc) via mobile phones.

In just one year, this digitalised Jalisco Sin Hambre (Jalisco without hunger) initiative enabled over 400,000 people in Jalisco to gain access to food, and without any need for additional financial investment. As a result, this Amdocs CSR initiative has been subsequently recognized as a world-changing idea (2020) by Fast Company.

From local to global: rolling out solutions for maximum social impact

Ahronsohn went on to explain that this Mexican solution is now being replicated in the Philippines and is going to be used by one of the world's biggest NGOs. 'But why stop at feeding 400,000 people when you can feed millions?' asked Ahronsohn. ' And why stop only at food insecurity? There are so many challenges in this world that could be addressed by the power of partnerships and people working together, so we don't want to stop!'

Spurred on by the arrival of an unexpected global pandemic that resulted in new emerging needs that CSR wanted to be able to support (and which also meant face-to-face initiatives would no longer be possible), Amdocs' CSR team realized it needed to completely rethink how it was going to deliver its social impact around the world.

The Social Hub: the next 10 digitally-powered community initiatives

As a result, Amdocs CSR has set up The Social Hub to find 10 relevant digital-powered community projects which have a significant positive impact, and, which, like the Mexico project, which can then be scaled up and rolled out globally.

This will involve creating partnerships (as was done in Mexico) with charitable organisations, NGOs, universities, municipalities etc, identifying social causes, identifying volunteers within Amdocs with the relevant skills, and all under a complete umbrella of support from Amdocs so this can become a CSR project.

Call for potential partners!

'We really believe that if we create these kind of partnerships that we will be able to scale up from solving a local problem to creating a global solution' said Ahronson. She finished off by asking for anyone with a potential Social Hub project they'd like to propose to contact her on impact@amdocs.com: 'Amdocs believes its purpose is to enrich lives and progress society for a better connected world and hopefully we can do this together with partners inside and outside the organization'.

Note: Amdocs CSR's swift, effective response to the challenges of dealing with a global pandemic also played a key role in Amdocs recently winning Best Covid-19 Initiative in Capacity Media's Global Carrier awards.

next steps
award
Amdocs' Covid-19 Business Continuity Management initiative wins Capacity Media Global Carrier award
BCP initiative enabled 'business as usual' with no operational outages and able to support CSP projects as planned
video
How Amdocs changed the world for the better in just 10 days
Amdocs employees support 1000s in global communities during the global pandemic
Summary
At GSMA's Thrive Africa, Amdocs CSR introduced its Social Hub which identifies digitally-powered local community initiatives it can roll out globally
Tags Follow Add New Comment Add new comment
Your name
Body
Submit Preview

Disclaimer

Amdocs Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMDOCS LIMITED
05:57pAMDOCS : Why stop at feeding 400,000 when you can feed MILLIONS? (Amdocs CSR key..
PU
11:25aPREPARED REMARKS : Q4 2020 Amdocs Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/10AMDOCS : Fourth Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020
PU
11/10AT&T Selects Amdocs to Power 5G Monetization
GL
11/10Amdocs Helping Comcast Business Update Business and Operations Support System..
GL
11/10Amdocs Media's Vubiquity Continues Content Licensing and Services Partnership..
GL
11/10CTM and Amdocs Extend Partnership to Accelerate 5G Monetization
GL
11/10Airtel and Amdocs Extend Partnership to Deliver Differentiated Experience to ..
GL
11/10Globe Expands its Partnership with Amdocs to Revolutionize the Online Retail ..
GL
11/10Amdocs Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Telecommunications Industry's Move..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 151 M - -
Net income 2020 495 M - -
Net cash 2020 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 8 074 M 8 074 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 516
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 75,43 $
Last Close Price 60,70 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED-15.83%8 074
ACCENTURE PLC14.08%151 239
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES26.13%133 829
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.81%105 065
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.80%73 357
INFOSYS LIMITED55.45%62 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group