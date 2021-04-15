Log in
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Amdocs Limited (DOX)

04/15/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) ordinary shares between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Amdocs investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 31, 2021, before markets opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits. The report also noted there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by "scandal-plagued or tiny shops." Furthermore, the report alleged that the Company "window-dressed" its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret, and former employees and direct competitors corroborated the findings, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated, "The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable."

On this news, Amdocs’ stock price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.58%, to close at $70.15 on March 31, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (2) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (3) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs ordinary shares during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
