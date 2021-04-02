Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Amdocs Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/02/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Amdocs is the subject of a report published by Jehoshaphat Research on March 31, 2021. According to the report, the Company overstated its profitability. Jehoshaphat alleges that the Company replaced reputable auditors with “scandal-plagued or tiny shops.” It alleges the Company “window-dressed” its balance sheet to hide its borrowing. The report quotes a former Company executive as saying, “The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually...but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
