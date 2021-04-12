Log in
AMDOCS LIMITED    DOX

AMDOCS LIMITED

(DOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Amdocs Limited (DOX) Investors

04/12/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) ordinary shares between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Amdocs investors have until June 8, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Amdocs investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 31, 2021, before markets opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits. The report also noted there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by "scandal-plagued or tiny shops." Furthermore, the report alleged that the Company "window-dressed" its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret, and former employees and direct competitors corroborated the findings, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated, "The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable."

On this news, Amdocs’ stock price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.58%, to close at on March 30, 2021 to open at $70.15 on March 31, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (2) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (3) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Amdocs ordinary shares, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 245 M - -
Net income 2021 676 M - -
Net cash 2021 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 9 660 M 9 660 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 83,86 $
Last Close Price 73,68 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED3.88%9 660
ACCENTURE PLC10.15%182 882
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.05%164 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.82%121 288
INFOSYS LIMITED14.75%81 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%81 069
