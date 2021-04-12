Log in
AMDOCS LIMITED

(DOX)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Amdocs Limited and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/12/2021 | 09:12am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Amdocs both overstated its profits and liquidity while also understating debt. The Company concealed its considerable level of borrowing. The Company claimed that its North American business was maintaining a consistent level, but it was actually deteriorating due in part to the loss of AT&T as a customer. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Amdocs, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 245 M - -
Net income 2021 676 M - -
Net cash 2021 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 9 660 M 9 660 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua Shuky Sheffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED3.88%9 660
ACCENTURE PLC10.15%182 882
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.05%164 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.82%121 288
INFOSYS LIMITED14.75%81 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%81 069
