Ame Kaze Taiyo, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥559.8972 million.

December 18, 2023

Security Name: Common stock

Security Type: Common Stock

Securities Offered: 446,300

PriceRange: ¥1044

Discount Per Security: ¥83.52



Security Name: Common stock

Security Type: Common Stock

Securities Offered: 90,000

PriceRange: ¥1044

Discount Per Security: ¥83.52



Transaction Features: Sponsor Backed Offering