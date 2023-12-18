Ame Kaze Taiyo, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥559.8972 million.
Security Name: Common stock
Security Type: Common Stock
Securities Offered: 446,300
PriceRange: ¥1044
Discount Per Security: ¥83.52
Securities Offered: 90,000
PriceRange: ¥1044
Discount Per Security: ¥83.52
Transaction Features: Sponsor Backed Offering
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
