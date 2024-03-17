Certain Common stock of Ame Kaze Taiyo, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024.

Certain Common stock of Ame Kaze Taiyo, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024. These Common stock will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 18-DEC-2023 to 17-MAR-2024.



Details:

Regarding this offering and the sale through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Hiroyuki Takahashi, the stock lender and seller, Kobashi Kogyo Co., Ltd., the Company's shareholders, Marui Group Co., Ltd., Taizo Otsuka, Yuki Honma, Euglena Co., Ltd., and Akihiko Nagata., Dentsu Group Inc., Orange Page Inc., Mikio Yamaguchi, Yumi Ono, insprout Inc., Flag Inc., Adonis Inc., Shojiro Kobashi, and our stock acquisition rights holders Hiroki Gondo, Toshio Okamoto, Kouma Kobayashi, Mizutani Yuka, Emi Yamazaki, Munenori Yagyu, Yuka Takahashi, Kenta Shishido, Junko Koyama, Shugo Abe, Yuki Kakinouchi, Keita Takaoka, Yuta Hosogoshi, Yuko Sakami, Momo Susa, Kanae Mizuno, Misato Setomoto, Yuki Shimizu, Kazuma Ishimoto, Minori Owaki, Masayuki Nakamura, Masahiro Nakajima, Osamu Nakano, Mariko Komatsu, and Hui-min Lee have made an offer to SMBC Nikko Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Lead Manager) through this offering and the underwriter's purchase transaction. During the period starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement for the offering and ending on June 14, 2024, which is the 180th day from the date of listing (commencement of trading), without the prior written consent of the lead manager, has promised not to issue, transfer or sell the Company's common stock (including latent shares) held on its own account as of the date of the principal underwriting agreement and the securities entitled to acquire the Company's common stock.



Shareholders PNB-INSPiRE Ethical Fund 1 Investment Business Limited Partnership, Agribusiness Investment Development Co., Ltd. (The Norinchukin Bank Trust Account), Setouchi Tourism Revitalization Investment Business Limited Partnership, Stage Up Fund Investment Business Limited Partnership, Hokuto Investments Co., Ltd., OKB Capital Co., Ltd., Iwate New Business Creation Fund No. 2 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership, and Chiba Dojo No.1 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership have proposed this offering to the lead manager and the sale through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters. During the period starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement and ending on March 16, 2024, which is the 90th day from the date of listing (commencement of trading), without the prior written consent of the lead manager, Issuance, transfer, or sale of the Company's common stock and securities with the right to acquire the Company's common stock that it holds on its own account on the date of the principal underwriting agreement (provided that the selling price is the issue price in the offering or the selling price in the secondary offering) (excluding sales on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through the lead manager).