Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMEA FIRSNPV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATAX   US02364V2060

AMEA FIRSNPV

(ATAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time - Form 8-K

04/20/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Schedules First Quarter

2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 5, 2022 at

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Omaha, Nebraska - April 20, 2022 - America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the "Partnership") announced today that it will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership's First Quarter 2022 results.

Participants can access the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference call in one of two ways:

Participants can register for access to the live broadcast in listen-only mode using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63csxtvo for registration on Thursday, May 5, 2022, approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call, or
Participants wanting to ask questions may dial toll free (855) 854-0934, (International Participants may dial (720) 634-2907), using Conference ID# 7691848. Please place your call at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call to ensure a timely connection. The operator will open the lines for questions at the conclusion of management's presentation.

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay will be available on the Partnership's Investor Relations website at www.ataxfund.com.

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com.


Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

America First Multifamily Investors LP published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 20:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMEA FIRSNPV
04:55pAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : 30 p.m. Eastern Time - Form 8-K
PU
04:15pAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
AQ
04/04AMEA FIRS : America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Effectiveness of 1-for-3 R..
PU
04/04AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04/04America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Effectiveness of 1-for-3 Reverse Un..
AQ
03/21America First Multifamily Investors to Book Gains from Vantage at Murfreesboro Sale in ..
MT
03/21AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : Announces Sale of Vantage at Murfreesboro - Form 8-..
PU
03/21AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/21America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Sale of Vantage at Murfreesboro
GL
03/15AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : Announces Quarterly Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMEA FIRSNPV
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,3 M - -
Net income 2022 32,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 8,16%
Capitalization 390 M 390 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AMEA FIRSNPV
Duration : Period :
AMEA FIRSNPV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEA FIRSNPV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,64 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Rogozinski Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Jesse A. Coury Chief Financial Officer
Stephen N. Rosenberg Chairman
Walter Kimball Griffith Independent Director
Steven C. Lilly Independent Director