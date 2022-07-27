Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amedisys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMED   US0234361089

AMEDISYS, INC.

(AMED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
128.16 USD   +1.03%
04:28pAMEDISYS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2022 REVENUE GUIDANCE - Form 8-K
PU
04:24pAMEDISYS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pEarnings Flash (AMED) AMEDISYS Reports Q2 EPS $1.47
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMEDISYS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2022 REVENUE GUIDANCE - Form 8-K

07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AMEDISYS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
AND UPDATES 2022 REVENUE GUIDANCE

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (July 27, 2022) - Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.
Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

◦Net service revenue decreased $6.3 million to $557.9 million compared to $564.2 million in 2021.
◦Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $29.6 million compared to $80.1 million in 2021.
◦Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.91 compared to $2.43 in 2021.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

•Adjusted EBITDA of $74.4 million compared to $83.8 million in 2021.
•Adjusted net service revenue of $566.3 million compared to $557.6 million in 2021.
•Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $48.0 million compared to $55.7 million in 2021.
•Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.47 compared to $1.69 in 2021.

Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

◦Net service revenue increased $1.8 million to $1,103.1 million compared to $1,101.3 million in 2021.
◦Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $61.3 million compared to $130.0 million in 2021.
◦Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.87 compared to $3.93 in 2021.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

•Adjusted EBITDA of $140.7 million compared to $162.4 million in 2021.
•Adjusted net service revenue of $1,111.5 million compared to $1,094.8 million in 2021.
•Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $88.1 million compared to $106.9 million in 2021.
•Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.69 compared to $3.23 in 2021.

* See pages 2 and 14 - 17 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.
Chris Gerard, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our second quarter 2022 results reflect the continued COVID impacts in all of our lines of business but also show how we as an organization continue to successfully navigate an environment unlike anything we have operated in before. We have once again increased our Home Health Quality of Patient Care Stars score and now have 100% of our care centers at 4 stars or above. In Hospice, we posted the first quarter of ADC growth since Q3 2020 and remain very pleased with the trends in our Hospice business. We closed two acquisition in Home Health and signed two new marquee system partnerships in our High Acuity Care business with Baylor, Scott & White and Memorial Hermann Health System. On the regulatory front, the 2023 proposed Home Health rule is extremely disappointing, and we are baffled by the initial stance CMS has taken. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue working with our bipartisan Congressional supporters to align reimbursement with the congressional intent of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and the actual impacts to the industry over the past two years. We, and the industry, are urging CMS to provide data and clarity on how they calculated and formulated the proposed rule which will allow us to better understand the proposed rule and respond with formal comments. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all of the Amedisys family for your continued hard work, perseverance and compassion for our patients."
1

Updated 2022 Guidance
We are updating our previously issued revenue guidance:
•Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.290 billion to $2.310 billion.
We are reaffirming our previously issued EBITDA and earnings per share guidance:
•Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million.
•Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $5.23 to $5.45 based on an estimated 32.8 million shares outstanding.
This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made. COVID-19 has continued to impact the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in both the disease itself as well as disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages due to current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2022 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC's internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.
Earnings Call and Webcast Information
Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through August 28, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13731294.
A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Additional Information
Amedisys, Inc. (the "Company") is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care, inpatient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. With approximately 21,000 employees in 550 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.
2

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled "Investors" on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.
Forward-Looking Statements
When included in this press release, words like "believes," "belief," "expects," "strategy," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, including potential staff shortages; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; competition in the healthcare industry; changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.
Contact: Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
Chief Strategy Officer Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(615) 928- 5452 (225) 299-3720
IR@amedisys.comkendra.kimmons@amedisys.com

3

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three-Month
Periods Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month
Periods Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net service revenue $ 557,890 $ 564,166 $ 1,103,147 $ 1,101,310
Other operating income - 4,603 - 13,304
Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 316,211 308,691 621,031 605,894
General and administrative expenses:
Salaries and benefits 127,758 114,335 251,238 230,160
Non-cash compensation 5,148 6,156 12,495 13,463
Other 54,912 54,731 108,552 103,837
Depreciation and amortization 6,220 6,721 14,228 14,276
Operating expenses 510,249 490,634 1,007,544 967,630
Operating income 47,641 78,135 95,603 146,984
Other income (expense):
Interest income 36 25 49 49
Interest expense (8,311) (1,932) (11,484) (4,004)
Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments 659 1,370 (744) 2,488
Gain on equity method investments - 31,092 - 31,092
Miscellaneous, net 331 475 664 763
Total other (expense) income, net (7,285) 31,030 (11,515) 30,388
Income before income taxes 40,356 109,165 84,088 177,372
Income tax expense (11,319) (28,546) (23,338) (46,461)
Net income 29,037 80,619 60,750 130,911
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 542 (470) 500 (892)
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 29,579 $ 80,149 $ 61,250 $ 130,019
Basic earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.91 $ 2.46 $ 1.88 $ 3.98
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,522 32,588 32,538 32,684
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.91 $ 2.43 $ 1.87 $ 3.93
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,681 32,981 32,722 33,085

4

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,566 $ 42,694
Restricted cash 22,198 3,075
Patient accounts receivable 305,413 274,961
Prepaid expenses 15,199 10,356
Other current assets 25,493 25,598
Total current assets 394,869 356,684
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,265 and $96,937 17,847 18,435
Operating lease right of use assets 107,723 101,257
Goodwill 1,289,672 1,196,090
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,109 and $19,900 106,189 111,190
Deferred income tax assets - 289
Other assets 84,686 73,023
Total assets $ 2,000,986 $ 1,856,968
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 43,509 $ 38,217
Payroll and employee benefits 161,068 141,001
Accrued expenses 176,239 150,836
Current portion of long-term obligations 12,521 12,995
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,035 31,233
Total current liabilities 427,372 374,282
Long-term obligations, less current portion 442,413 432,075
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 72,619 69,309
Deferred income tax liabilities 6,179 -
Other long-term obligations 13,408 4,979
Total liabilities 961,991 880,645
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,780,242 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,432,527 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding 38 38
Additional paid-in capital 743,276 728,118
Treasury stock, at cost 5,347,715 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock (457,981) (435,868)
Retained earnings 700,313 639,063
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders' equity 985,646 931,351
Noncontrolling interests 53,349 44,972
Total equity 1,038,995 976,323
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,000,986 $ 1,856,968

5

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
For the Three-Month
Periods Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month
Periods Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income $ 29,037 $ 80,619 $ 60,750 $ 130,911
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 6,220 6,721 14,228 14,276
Non-cash compensation 5,148 6,156 12,495 13,463
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 12,367 9,852 22,463 19,702
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 526 (6) 531 8
Gain on equity method investments - (31,092) - (31,092)
Deferred income taxes 2,798 15,305 6,003 22,716
Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments (659) (1,370) 744 (2,488)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 247 216 495 432
Return on equity method investments 718 1,183 2,428 2,683
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
Patient accounts receivable (2,726) (2,339) (21,344) (22,787)
Other current assets (12,350) 6,434 (4,468) 3,560
Other assets (27) 63 220 (52)
Accounts payable 6,613 (3,156) 4,498 (6,530)
Accrued expenses 22,046 (9,997) 29,529 (1,627)
Other long-term obligations (166) (928) (223) (1,736)
Operating lease liabilities (11,470) (8,941) (20,657) (17,955)
Operating lease right of use assets (913) (762) (1,662) (1,524)
Net cash provided by operating activities 57,409 67,958 106,030 121,960
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets 6 6 28 25
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - - 37 42
Purchases of property and equipment (1,880) (1,325) (2,782) (2,943)
Investments in technology assets (323) - (559) -
Other investments - - (15,000) -
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (73,311) (2,503) (73,311) (2,503)
Net cash used in investing activities (75,508) (3,822) (91,587) (5,379)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 686 259 772 623
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 906 913 1,891 1,961
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (80) (170) (4,762) (6,944)
Noncontrolling interest contributions 300 - 952 -
Noncontrolling interest distributions (303) (276) (975) (794)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 298,500 174,000 298,500 389,200
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (283,500) (224,000) (283,500) (410,200)
Principal payments of long-term obligations (3,204) (2,700) (6,975) (5,392)
Purchase of company stock (17,351) (1,188) (17,351) (74,074)
Provider relief fund advance - 3,328 - (1,672)
Net cash used in financing activities (4,046) (49,834) (11,448) (107,292)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,145) 14,302 2,995 9,289
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 70,909 78,344 45,769 83,357
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,764 $ 92,646 $ 48,764 $ 92,646
6

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest $ 2,625 $ 903 $ 4,489 $ 1,914
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 22,426 $ 7,696 $ 22,977 $ 8,667
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 12,383 $ 9,703 $ 22,319 $ 19,479
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 378 $ 514 $ 735 $ 1,017
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 15,387 $ 10,141 $ 26,590 $ 20,689
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 1,100 $ 350 $ 1,316 $ 527
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 2,464 $ 625 $ 2,763 $ 904
Accrued contingent consideration $ 19,195 $ - $ 19,195 $ -
Noncontrolling interest contribution $ - $ - $ 8,900 $ -
Days revenue outstanding (1) 46.8 42.7 46.8 42.7

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
7

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ 222.0 $ 234.8
Non-Medicare 118.2 114.5
Net service revenue 340.2 349.3
Other operating income - 2.3
Cost of service 193.0 190.4
Gross margin 147.2 161.2
Other operating expenses 87.9 81.3
Depreciation and amortization 1.5 1.2
Operating income $ 57.8 $ 78.7
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue (9 %) 22 %
Non-Medicare revenue (3 %) 18 %
Total admissions - % 20 %
Total volume (2) (2 %) 12 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):
Admissions 93,560 89,371
Recertifications 45,720 46,014
Total volume 139,280 135,385
Medicare completed episodes 77,880 79,188
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 3,048 $ 2,986
Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.2 14.2
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 97.41 $ 91.24
Clinical manager cost per visit 10.67 9.31
Total cost per visit $ 108.08 $ 100.55
Visits 1,785,763 1,894,006
8

For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ 446.1 $ 456.2
Non-Medicare 229.5 221.7
Net service revenue 675.6 677.9
Other operating income - 7.3
Cost of service 378.0 373.4
Gross margin 297.6 311.8
Other operating expenses 171.1 161.4
Depreciation and amortization 2.4 2.2
Operating income $ 124.1 $ 148.2
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue (4 %) 15 %
Non-Medicare revenue - % 13 %
Total admissions 1 % 12 %
Total volume (2) (1 %) 9 %
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):
Admissions 185,274 179,201
Recertifications 88,570 89,825
Total volume 273,844 269,026
Medicare completed episodes 152,286 154,520
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 3,031 $ 2,959
Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.1 14.1
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 97.31 $ 90.79
Clinical manager cost per visit 10.67 9.40
Total cost per visit $ 107.98 $ 100.19
Visits 3,500,907 3,726,918

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% for the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
9

Segment Information - Hospice
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ 187.5 $ 186.9
Non-Medicare 10.9 11.0
Net service revenue 198.4 197.9
Other operating income - 2.3
Cost of service 107.4 105.2
Gross margin 91.0 95.0
Other operating expenses 51.6 48.4
Depreciation and amortization 0.6 0.7
Operating income $ 38.8 $ 45.9
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue - % 2 %
Hospice admissions 6 % 2 %
Average daily census - % (3 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):
Hospice admissions 13,359 12,675
Average daily census 13,249 13,254
Revenue per day, net $ 164.55 $ 164.10
Cost of service per day $ 89.05 $ 87.17
Average discharge length of stay 87 97
For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ 370.0 $ 368.4
Non-Medicare 21.4 21.0
Net service revenue 391.4 389.4
Other operating income - 6.0
Cost of service 213.8 206.8
Gross margin 177.6 188.6
Other operating expenses 102.9 94.9
Depreciation and amortization 1.3 1.3
Operating income $ 73.4 $ 92.4
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue - % - %
Hospice admissions 4 % 3 %
Average daily census (1 %) (3 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):
Hospice admissions 27,245 26,358
Average daily census 13,086 13,287
Revenue per day, net $ 165.28 $ 161.93
Cost of service per day $ 90.24 $ 85.99
Average discharge length of stay 88 95

10

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ - $ -
Non-Medicare 14.9 17.0
Net service revenue 14.9 17.0
Other operating income - -
Cost of service 11.4 13.1
Gross margin 3.5 3.9
Other operating expenses 2.3 3.2
Depreciation and amortization - -
Operating income $ 1.2 $ 0.7
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Billable hours 472,523 609,301
Clients served 7,759 9,371
Shifts 201,996 260,897
Revenue per hour $ 31.59 $ 27.95
Revenue per shift $ 73.89 $ 65.29
Hours per shift 2.3 2.3
For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ - $ -
Non-Medicare 28.9 34.0
Net service revenue 28.9 34.0
Other operating income - -
Cost of service 22.2 25.7
Gross margin 6.7 8.3
Other operating expenses 4.5 6.2
Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1
Operating income $ 2.1 $ 2.0
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Billable hours 923,555 1,216,738
Clients served 8,591 10,908
Shifts 395,738 518,506
Revenue per hour $ 31.27 $ 27.96
Revenue per shift $ 72.99 $ 65.60
Hours per shift 2.3 2.3

11


Segment Information - High Acuity Care

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ 1.7 $ -
Non-Medicare 2.7 -
Net service revenue 4.4 -
Other operating income - -
Cost of service 4.4 -
Gross margin - -
Other operating expenses 8.9 -
Depreciation and amortization 0.8 -
Operating loss $ (9.7) $ -
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Full risk admissions 104 -
Limited risk admissions 241 -
Total admissions 345 -
Full risk revenue per episode $ 11,278 $ -
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,316 $ -
Number of admitting joint ventures 9 -

For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Medicare $ 1.7 $ -
Non-Medicare 5.5 -
Net service revenue 7.2 -
Other operating income - -
Cost of service 7.0 -
Gross margin 0.2 -
Other operating expenses 15.9 -
Depreciation and amortization 1.6 -
Operating loss $ (17.3) $ -
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Full risk admissions 210 -
Limited risk admissions 468 -
Total admissions 678 -
Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,672 $ -
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,541 $ -
Number of admitting joint ventures 9 -

12


Segment Information - Corporate
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Other operating expenses $ 37.2 $ 42.4
Depreciation and amortization 3.3 4.8
Total operating expenses $ 40.5 $ 47.2

For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021
Financial Information(in millions):
Other operating expenses $ 77.9 $ 84.9
Depreciation and amortization 8.8 10.7
Total operating expenses $ 86.7 $ 95.6
13

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 29,579 $ 80,149 $ 61,250 $ 130,019
Add:
Income tax expense 11,319 28,546 23,338 46,461
Interest expense, net 8,275 1,907 11,435 3,955
Depreciation and amortization 6,220 6,721 14,228 14,276
Certain items (1) 23,609 (33,010) 35,059 (31,298)
Interest component of certain items (1) (4,652) (469) (4,652) (986)
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6) $ 74,350 $ 83,844 $ 140,658 $ 162,427

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net service revenue $ 557,890 $ 564,166 $ 1,103,147 $ 1,101,310
Add:
Certain items (1) 8,374 (6,541) 8,374 (6,541)
Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 566,264 $ 557,625 $ 1,111,521 $ 1,094,769

Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Other operating income $ - $ 4,603 $ - $ 13,304
Add:
Certain items (1) - (4,603) - (13,304)
Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $ - $ - $ - $ -

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 29,579 $ 80,149 $ 61,250 $ 130,019
Add:
Certain items (1) 18,373 (24,428) 26,847 (23,161)
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 47,952 $ 55,721 $ 88,097 $ 106,858

14

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 2.43 $ 1.87 $ 3.93
Add:
Certain items (1) 0.56 (0.74) 0.82 (0.70)
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 1.47 $ 1.69 $ 2.69 $ 3.23

15

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Certain Items:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2022 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2022
(Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:
Contingency accrual $ 8,374 $ 8,374
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:
COVID-19 costs 1,803 5,536
Severance - reduction in staffing levels 195 195
Fuel supplement 1,016 1,353
Integration costs 1,401 1,401
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:
Acquisition and integration costs 5,323 6,701
COVID-19 costs 84 237
Executive Board of Directors transition award - 3,500
Legal fees - non-routine 190 241
Severance - reduction in staffing levels 810 810
Planned closures - lease terminations 59 59
Legal settlement (1,058) (1,058)
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):
Interest component of certain items 4,652 4,652
Other (income) expense, net 760 3,058
Total $ 23,609 $ 35,059
Net of tax $ 18,373 $ 26,847
Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.82

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2021 		For the Six-Month Periods
Ended June 30, 2021
(Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:
Contingency accrual $ (6,541) $ (6,541)
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:
CARES Act funds (4,603) (13,304)
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:
COVID-19 costs 4,464 12,944
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:
Acquisition and integration costs 2,293 3,492
COVID-19 costs 160 377
Pre-acquisition legal settlement 1,825 1,825
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):
Interest component of certain items 469 986
Other (income) expense, net (31,077) (31,077)
Total $ (33,010) $ (31,298)
Net of tax $ (24,428) $ (23,161)
Diluted EPS $ (0.74) $ (0.70)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
16

(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.
17

Disclaimer

Amedisys Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMEDISYS, INC.
04:28pAMEDISYS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2022 REVENUE GUIDANCE..
PU
04:24pAMEDISYS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pEarnings Flash (AMED) AMEDISYS Reports Q2 EPS $1.47
MT
04:08pAMEDISYS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
04:07pAmedisys Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Revenue Guidanc..
AQ
07/14Truist Securities Adjusts Amedisys Price Target to $150 From $175, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/06Amedisys Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
AQ
06/29Stifel Starts Amedisys at Hold With $128 Price Target
MT
06/24AMEDISYS : Memorial Hermann and Contessa Partner to Provide Patients New At-Home Care Opti..
PU
06/24AMEDISYS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMEDISYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 349 M - -
Net income 2022 163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 132 M 4 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart AMEDISYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amedisys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEDISYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 126,85 $
Average target price 158,81 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Gerard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott G. Ginn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul B. K. Kusserow Chairman
Michael P. North Chief Information Officer
Denise M. Bohnert Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMEDISYS, INC.-21.64%4 132
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION0.37%1 493
PT MEDIKALOKA HERMINA TBK39.72%1 432
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-40.86%389
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-16.96%342
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MÉDICAL-18.00%273