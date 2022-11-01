Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amedisys, Inc.
  News
  Summary
Amedisys Statement on CY 2023 Home Health Final Rule

11/01/2022 | 10:46am EDT
BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, issued the following statement following the CY 2023 Home Health Final Rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“While not the ideal outcome, today’s release of the CY 2023 Home Health Final Rule is a welcomed improvement over what was proposed by CMS this summer in regard to the overall payment update for next year. The unprecedent inflation we are experiencing across the country led to a 4.0% market basket update, the highest update we have seen for home health agencies. CMS’s decision to reduce the behavioral adjustment cuts calculated by half for CY 2023 is also helpful, and one that was undoubtedly impacted by the significant volume of comments and advocacy conducted over the last six months by home health providers, our dedicated clinicians, patient advocacy groups, trade associations and Members of Congress. We thank our champions in Congress for their steadfast support and we also thank the Administrator and the team at CMS for the changes made in the Final Rule. However, we still have serious concerns regarding the agency’s continued reliance on a flawed budget neutrality methodology that produced the Proposed Rule and today’s result.

Amedisys looks forward to joining our industry colleagues in working with our home health champions in Congress to ensure that Medicare payment policy for home health services accomplishes the budget neutrality requirements set forth and contemplated by Congress.”  

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
 
Nick Muscato
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations 
615.928.5452
nick.muscato@amedisys.com		Kendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc.
Media Relations
225.299.3720
Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
