Amedisys : to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C (Form 8-K)

Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in

Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.

BATON ROUGE, La., September 20, 2021 - Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice and personal care, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire regulatory assets that allow the Company to establish home health care centers to fully service and expand the Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, expected to close October 18, 2021, Amedisys will acquire the right to expand certified home health care services in Mecklenburg County and Wake County, N.C., and surrounding counties, including Union, Wayne, Wilson, Stanley, and Anson counties. The service area provides access to more than 350,000 Medicare enrollees and more than 100,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.

"We're honored to be able to offer our compassionate, clinically distinct care to more patients in more places," stated Home Health President Tammy Peebles-Forrest. "Expanding our footprint across these two key medical markets enables us to provide high-quality care to more patients in coordination with numerous forward-thinking healthcare providers. These markets have long been sought after to further prove that Amedisys is America's solution for aging in place."

Upon close, Amedisys will open two start-up care centers to serve patients in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets. Amedisys is the second largest provider of home health care and the third largest provider of hospice care in the United States with 519 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company also provides personal care and palliative care.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 519 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.