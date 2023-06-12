Advanced search
    AMED   US0234361089

AMEDISYS, INC.

(AMED)
  Report
06/12/2023
91.39 USD   -0.45%
05:19pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Amedisys, Inc. by Option Care Health, Inc.
PR
06/08North American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -2-
DJ
06/07Truist Securities Downgrades Amedisys to Hold From Buy, Price Target is $97
MT
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Amedisys, Inc. by Option Care Health, Inc.

06/12/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Amedisys, Inc. ("Amedisys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMED) stock prior to May 3, 2023.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Amedisys by Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care"). As a result of the merger, Amedisys stockholders are anticipated to receive only 3.0213 shares of Option Care common stock, at the time indicating a value of $97.38 per share. On June 5, 2023, UnitedHealth Group made an offer to purchase Amedisys for $100.00 per share in cash, but the Company's agreement with Option Care limits the Board's ability to accept this new offer.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/amedisys-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Amedisys merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Amedisys has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into the transaction with Option Care and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-acquisition-of-amedisys-inc-by-option-care-health-inc-301848618.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
