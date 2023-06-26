By Dean Seal

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to acquire Amedisys for $101 a share.

The healthcare-services provider said in a securities filing on Monday it has agreed to a merger with UnitedHealth in which each Amedisys share will be converted into the right to $101 in cash.

Amedisys will become a wholly owned subsidiary of UnitedHealth.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based company said earlier this month that it had received an unsolicited proposal from a unit of UnitedHealth for a takeover at $100 a share.

The new bid disrupted Amedisys' previously announced plans to combine with Option Care in an all-stock deal.

Amedisys shares ticked up by less than 1% to $91.74 in premarket trading.

