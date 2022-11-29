AMIH Majority Owned Subsidiary, EPIQ Scripts, Obtains Additional 27 U.S. State Board of Pharmacy Licenses Expanding its Online Mail-Order Pharmacy Operations

Previously executed Master Services Agreement with related party direct-to-consumer telemedicine company

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires, and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, EPIQ Scripts, LLC (“EPIQ Scripts”), has obtained an additional 27 state board of pharmacy licenses expanding its online mail-order specialty compounding pharmacy operation. Securing and obtaining licenses and accreditations in all 50 states across the U.S. has been one of EPIQ Scripts’ primary initiatives since inception in order to attract diverse telemedicine companies seeking to reach and support customers on a national level.

In addition to the State of Texas, in which EPIQ Scripts received its first official license from the Texas State Board of Pharmacy (“TSBP”) on May 27, 2022, EPIQ Scripts is currently licensed to fulfill and ship prescriptions direct to consumers in the following 27 U.S. states: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In addition to securing the 27 U.S. state licenses described above, EPIQ Scripts has secured its first Master Services Agreement (MSA) with a new related party direct-to-consumer telemedicine company to provide exclusive specialty compounding services and product fulfillment as the customer seeks to market its products to consumers on a national basis. More information about the MSA can be found in more detail on the Form 8-K filed by AMIH on September 8, 2022.

“Obtaining these additional 27 U.S. state licenses and executing an MSA with our first direct-to-consumer customer signifies the tremendous progress that we have made in such a short period of time, and especially since Epiq Scripts received its initial license from the TSBP seven months ago,” commented Jacob D. Cohen, President and CEO of AMIH.

“Securing pharmacy licenses in all 50 states across the U.S. has been one of our primary goals over the last several months. EPIQ Scripts wants to be able to fulfill prescriptions in all 50 states to market and support telemedicine companies at a national level,” commented Sultan Haroon, Manager and Director of Operations of EPIQ Scripts, who continued, “We are currently in various stages of the application process to obtain the remaining state licenses and believe that we are on track to have most of these additional licenses secured by the end of 2022.”

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager diversified across the healthcare supply chain. Today the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, and an online digital mail order pharmacy. AMIH provides its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIHs focus is on developing, acquiring, and bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

