AMEN Properties : Third Quarter 2021 Report

2021 Third Quarter Report Consolidated Financial Statements Periods Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and 2020 (Unaudited) # Shares Outstanding at 9/30/21: 53,146 Amen Properties, Inc. P. O. Box 835451 Richardson, Texas 75080 Phone: (972) 999‐0494 1

2021 THIRD QUARTER REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS Page COMPANY OVERVIEW 3 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 5 THIRD QUARTER 2021 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) 9 NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) 10 2

COMPANY OVERVIEW Background Amen Properties was originally incorporated under the name DIDAX in 1997 and soon thereafter began doing business as Crosswalk.com. For several years, the company operated one of the leading Christian sites on the web, crosswalk.com. In late 2002, on the brink of insolvency, the Company sold almost all its assets and changed its name to Amen Properties. Amen Properties is a Christian corporation that donates 10% of its net earnings to Christian causes. Evolution of Strategy - Increasing Focus on Energy Real Estate Having sold all its assets, the Company embarked on a new business strategy in 2002 focused on real estate investments in secondary and out‐of‐favor markets. The Company acquired an 18% interest in an entity which owns over 200 thousand square feet of office space located in Midland, Texas but was unable to find additional viable real estate investment opportunities. Consequently, the Company decided to maintain its relatively small investment in real estate and focus on other areas for growth. In December 2014, the Company sold its interest in the Midland office buildings; its only remaining real estate asset is an 18% interest in a parking lot in downtown Midland (the "Superblock"). Energy Services In 2003 deregulation of the Texas electricity market, the largest electricity market in the United States, created numerous opportunities for growth. The Company decided to approach this market in two ways: Retail Electricity Provider (REP) : In 2004 the Company started a REP named W Power. As a REP, W Power sold electricity and provided the related billing, customer service and collection services to residential and commercial customers. In June of 2008, the Company decided to shut down the operations of W Power due to the significant credit requirements imposed on REP's by the State of Texas and adverse changes in the business climate of the Texas retail electricity market.

Energy Management and Consulting : In 2006 the Company acquired Priority Power, one of the leading electricity aggregation, brokering and consulting firms in the State of Texas, for a total purchase price of $3.5 million. Priority provides services to its customers in the areas of load aggregation, natural gas and electricity procurement, energy risk management, and energy consulting in both regulated and deregulated domestic markets. In October of 2010, the Company sold Priority Power to its management team. 3

Energy Resources One of the elements of the Company's revised business plan was to tap into the oil and gas expertise possessed by several of its Directors to acquire profitable oil and gas‐related assets. The Company owns numerous oil and gas royalty and working interests in several states, including those acquired from the former Santa Fe Energy Trust in 2007: Santa Fe Energy Trust Assets : in December 2007 the Company acquired a one‐third interest in the royalty (SFF Royalty, LLC) and working (SFF Production, LLC) interests formerly owned by the Santa Fe Energy Trust for a total purchase price of $10 million. In December 2008, the Company increased its ownership of SFF Production to approximately 79% for an additional investment of $6.9 million. In December 2014, the Company purchased the remaining shares of SFF Production for a total purchase price of $1.3 million and now owns 100%. People Amen's Board of Directors Eric L. Oliver was appointed as a director of AMEN in July 2001 and was appointed Chairman of the Board on September 19, 2002. Mr. Oliver was elected to the Board of Texas Mutual Insurance Company in 2009. He is founder of Softvest LP in Abilene and serves on the board of ACIMCO, Abilene Christian University's endowment management company. Jon M. Morgan was appointed as a director of AMEN in October 2000 and is the Chairman and CEO of Anthem Oil and Gas, Inc. based in Midland Texas. Mr. Morgan principally founded and has been actively involved in over a dozen companies involved in real estate, oil and gas, minor league sports, geophysical services, financial services, data management, power procurement and the internet. Bruce E. Edgington has been director of AMEN since November 1997. From 1979 through 1988, Mr. Edgington was a registered representative with Johnston Lemon & Co., a securities broker‐dealer, where his responsibilities included the management of retail securities accounts and administration. In 1988 he founded and continues to be an officer, director and stockholder of DiBiasio & Edgington, a firm engaged in providing software to investment firms and money managers. He currently serves as a director for wireless charging firm Momentum Dynamics. Management Team Kris Oliver was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company on March 7, 2007. Mr. Oliver is a Certified Public Accountant and began his career in the Audit Practice of Arthur Andersen, where he left as an Audit Senior in 1990. After receiving an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1992, Mr. Oliver spent 14 years at American Airlines / Sabre in a variety of roles including Corporate Finance, Business Development, Marketing and Sales. Just prior to joining the Company, Mr. Oliver was a Senior Financial Advisor with Technology Partners International, the world's largest outsourcing advisory firm. Mr. Oliver served on the Richardson ISD Board of Trustees from 2010 through 2017 and is the brother of Eric Oliver, the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors. 4