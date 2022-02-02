Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AmeraMex International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMMX   US02356P2092

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(AMMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $ 1.1 Million

02/02/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Ameramex International
AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $ 1.1 Million

02.02.2022 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1.1 million.

The new orders consisted of the following equipment:

  • One Taylor XEC 207/8 empty container handler and one Hoist side-picker shipping to a customer in Southern California.
  • One Taylor TXEC 207/8 side picker shipping to a customer in Washington State.
H0Vj1xdj.jpg
  • Two Taylor T950 top pickers shipping to a customer in Mexico.
dgLhkb5t.png

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Contact Details

McCloud Communications LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Partner

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

Company Website

https://www.ammx.net


News Source: News Direct

02.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ameramex International
United States
ISIN: US02356P2092
EQS News ID: 1275934

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1275934  02.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275934&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:32aAmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $ 1.1 Million
EQ
2021AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
2021Ameramex International, Inc. Ratifies DBBMcKennon, Cpas as Independent Registered Publi..
CI
2021AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. ..
AQ
2021AmeraMex International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Earnings Flash (AMMX) AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $8.2M
MT
2021AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form ..
AQ
2021AmeraMex International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL : AmeraMex International, Inc.
AQ
2021AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,58 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,82 M 5,82 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float -
Chart AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
AmeraMex International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lee R. Hamre Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hope Dilbeck Stone Chief Financial Officer
Michael R. Maloney Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Director
Brian Hamre Independent Director
J. Jeffery Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.06%6
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.18%6 993
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%5 737
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.11.17%4 409
TITAN MACHINERY INC.-6.89%696
FERRONORDIC AB (PUBL)-18.69%429