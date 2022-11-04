Advanced search
    AMMX   US02356P2092

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(AMMX)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:09 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.3397 USD    0.00%
AmeraMex International Hosts Conference Call for Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2022

11/04/2022 | 09:16am EDT
EQS-News: Ameramex International
AmeraMex International Hosts Conference Call for Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2022

04.11.2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled conference call to review the Company’s financials for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2022.

AmeraMex International, Inc. President Brian Hamre is hosting the Company’s third quarter financial conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13734259.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Contact Details

McCloud Communications LLC

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

Company Website

https://www.ammx.net


Language: English
Company: Ameramex International
United States
ISIN: US02356P2092
EQS News ID: 1479803

 
