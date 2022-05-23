AmeraMex International : Q1 Financials ended 03.31.2022

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, " We are pleased with our first quarter results. Last year was a great first quarter as we experienced a significant increased spurred by pent up demands in the marketplace. Our first quarters are historically our lowest quarter for the year as customers place orders in the fourth quarter to take advantage of capital investment tax write-offs before yearend.
Over the past five years our first quarter revenue has grown from $2 million in 2018 to $4.9 million in 2022. The Company's compounded annual growth rate over the past five years, considering a decrease in 2020's first quarter due to effects of the pandemic, is 21 percent."
Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
The company reported revenue of approximately $4.9 million, a 23 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Gross profit for the quarter was $1,249,069 , an increase of seven percent when compared to gross profit of $1,171,708 for the comparable quarter.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 25 percent for the quarter compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 29 percent for the comparable quarter.
Higher Cost of Sales significantly affected gross profit. For the three months ending March 31, 2022, Costs of Sales were $3.7 million, a 30 percent increase when compared to $2.9 million for the comparable 2021 quarter. The price of used equipment has increased steadily since the beginning of 2021 and was noticeably higher during the first quarter of 2022.
The other main contributor to this increase was the delayed payment from a customer for the Joint Venture machine sale which caused the cost of goods sold to increase until the customer payment is received and then sent to our JV partner. Once sent to our JV partner, the costs will be removed from our books. This reduction will happen in the second quarter
Net income for the quarter was $258,317 compared to net income of $365,829 for the comparable quarter. Operating expenses increased by 81 percent during the three months ending March 31, 2022. This increase is due to the Company paying higher wages to stay competitive in a highly volatile job market and the higher costs spent on marketing.Earnings per share
were $0.02 for the quarter compared to $0.03 for the comparable 2021 quarter.
Balance Sheet for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Current Assets rose 26 percent to $9.0 million while Total Assets increased $1.8 million due in part to an $1.5 million increase in Inventory.
Current Liabilities for the period have decreased $444,641 while Total Liabilities increased due in part to a $1.3 million Line of Credit.
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of approximately $4.2 million.
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.netor www.hamreequipment.comfor additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
