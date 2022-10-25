Advanced search
AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $371,169

10/25/2022 | 08:12am EDT
EQS-News: Ameramex International
AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $371,169

25.10.2022 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $371,169.

Two Taylor GT60 24-inch, Load Center Pneumatic Tire lift trucks. These trucks have a 6,000-pound capacity and are engineered to meet the needs of the following industries: Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Lumber, Concrete, Precast, Breakbulk, Intermodal, Ports, Rail and Stevedoring

Of52s8Vc.jpg

Taylor GT60

One Taylor THDC954 Loaded Container Handler shipping to an equipment leasing company. The container handler can stack up to four containers (four high) and has a capacity of 80,000 pounds.

EvDpep9L.jpg

Taylor THDC 954 Loaded Container Handler

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Company’s Electric’s 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Contact Details

McCloud Communications LLC

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

Company Website

https://www.ammx.net


News Source: News Direct

25.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ameramex International
United States
ISIN: US02356P2092
EQS News ID: 1471671

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471671  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
