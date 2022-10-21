Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AmeraMex International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMMX   US02356P2092

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(AMMX)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:44 2022-10-20 pm EDT
0.3100 USD   +0.81%
08:12aAmeraMex International Receives a $7.1 Million Rental Agreement from the US Military
AQ
08:11aAmeraMex International Receives a $7.1 Million Rental Agreement from the US Military
EQ
10/03AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $1.9 Million
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AmeraMex International Receives a $7.1 Million Rental Agreement from the US Military

10/21/2022 | 08:11am EDT
EQS-News: Ameramex International
AmeraMex International Receives a $7.1 Million Rental Agreement from the US Military

21.10.2022 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received a five- year rental agreement from the US military for $7.1 million.

CEO Lee Hamre commented,” We have been providing rental equipment to the US military for several years. From a budget perspective, it is easier and faster for the department we work with to rent instead of purchase equipment. We like rental agreements as they generate steady cash flow and, after an agreement expires, we refurbish the equipment, if necessary, and sell back into the open market.”

The five-year agreement is for six new Taylor Reach Stackers. This specific military base will use the reach stackers to off-load incoming containers of equipment and supplies from trucks and rail.

DXyg004X.jpg

Taylor Reach Stacker

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Company’s Electric’s 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Contact Details

McCloud Communications LLC

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

Company Website

https://www.ammx.net


News Source: News Direct

21.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ameramex International
United States
ISIN: US02356P2092
EQS News ID: 1469545

 
End of News EQS News Service

1469545  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
