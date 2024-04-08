Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation , has postponed its shareholder conference call for the review of the financial statements pertaining to the year ended December 31, 2023. A news release announcing the date and time of the rescheduled call will be disseminated within the next day or two.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, agriculture, mining, and lumber. The company serves a US and international customer base and has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory and pricing.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900

Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204673