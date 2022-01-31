Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amerant Bancorp Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMTB   US0235761014

AMERANT BANCORP INC.

(AMTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERANT BANCORP : ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY APPROVED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AMERANT BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY APPROVED
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, January 31, 2022. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the "Company" or "Amerant") today announced that it successfully completed its previously announced $50 million buyback program for its shares of Class A Common Stock and further announced that the Board authorized a new share repurchase program (the "New Repurchase Program"), pursuant to which the Company may purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of its shares of Class A common stock.

Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our previously approved buyback program and the launch of a new $50 million program. This new buyback program underscores the confidence Amerant's Board of Directors and management continue to have in our performance. Along with the recent declaration and payment of cash dividends, these actions demonstrate our commitment to effectively manage the Company's capital levels while increasing total return to our shareholders."

Repurchases under the New Repurchase Program may be made in the open market, by block purchase, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Repurchases of the Company's shares of Class A Common Stock (and the timing thereof) will depend upon market conditions, regulatory requirements, other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities and other factors as may be considered in the Company's sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The New Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to
1
repurchase any particular amount of Class A common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 24 banking centers - 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

2
Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the increase of total return to shareholders as well as statements with respect to the Company's objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target," "goals," "outlooks," "modeled," "dedicated," "create," and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.
3

Disclaimer

Amerant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERANT BANCORP INC.
05:18pAMERANT BANCORP : ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY APPROVED SHARE REPURCHASE ..
PU
05:11pAMERANT BANCORP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24Truist Securities Adjusts Amerant Bancorp Price Target to $35 From $30, Maintains Hold ..
MT
01/21Raymond James Adjusts Amerant Bancorp's Price Target to $38 from $34, Keeps Outperform ..
MT
01/20Financial Stocks Still Trying to Resist Late Selloff for Equities
MT
01/20Financial Stocks Easing Slightly From Earlier Gains
MT
01/20AMERANT BANCORP : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
01/19Amerant Bancorp Q4 EPS, Revenue Top Street Estimates
MT
01/19AMERANT BANCORP : REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER 2021 NET INCOME OF $65.5 MILLION OR DILUTE..
PU
01/19AMERANT BANCORP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERANT BANCORP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 214 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 763
Free-Float -
Chart AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Amerant Bancorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,83 $
Average target price 36,92 $
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald P. Plush Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive officer
Carlos Iafigliola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick C. Copeland Non-Executive Chairman
J. Guillermo Villar Independent Director
Pamella J. Dana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERANT BANCORP INC.-2.08%1 214
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%160 113
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.10%80 360
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.45%65 940
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)8.17%55 817
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.15%54 027