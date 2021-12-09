Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amerant Bancorp Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMTB   US0235761014

AMERANT BANCORP INC.

(AMTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERANT BANCORP : DECLARES DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AMERANT BANCORP INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, December 9, 2021. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the "Company" or "Amerant") today announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Amerant common stock. The dividend is payable on or before January 15, 2022, to holders of record on December 22, 2021 (the "Record Date"). The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this dividend (currently estimated at $2.2 million) will depend on the number of shares issued and outstanding as of the Record Date.

"The Board of Director's approval of this dividend evidences our commitment to increase total return to shareholders"said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman, President and CEO. "This also further underscores Amerant's strong financial position and the confidence we have in the Company's current and future performance."

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 24 banking centers - 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

1

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding our commitment to increase total return to shareholders as well as statements with respect to the Company's objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target," "goals," "outlooks," "modeled," "dedicated," "create," and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

2

Disclaimer

Amerant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERANT BANCORP INC.
04:43pAMERANT BANCORP : DECLARES DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
04:40pAmerant Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend of $0.06 a Share on or Before Jan. 15 to Sharehold..
MT
04:35pAMERANT BANCORP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07Amerant Mortgage Launches Wholesale Division to Expand Services to Mortgage Brokers
PR
12/01AMERANT BANCORP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23AMERANT BANCORP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces Demise of Dolores M. Lare, Director
CI
11/22AMERANT BANCORP INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTB.B) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
11/22AMERANT BANCORP INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTB.B) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
11/19AMERANT BANCORP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERANT BANCORP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 61,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 733
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Amerant Bancorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 31,07 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald P. Plush Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive officer
Carlos Iafigliola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick C. Copeland Non-Executive Chairman
J. Guillermo Villar Independent Director
Pamella J. Dana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERANT BANCORP INC.104.41%1 153
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 964
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.54%74 813
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.68%63 919
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.50%56 496
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.85%56 293