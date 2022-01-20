Amerant Bancorp : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Targa Resources Partners LP
Targa Resources Corp. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Presentation
|
EVENT DETAILS
|
|
Title
|
Targa Resources Corp. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Presentation
|
Event start
|
Feb 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
|
Event duration
|
1h
|
Language
|
English
|
WEBCAST DETAILS
|
|
Type
|
Standard - Audio
|
Event Link
|
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r843intk
|
MMC Console
|
Link
|
Reporting
|
Link
|
Publish Duration
|
Feb 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
|
TELECONFERENCE DETAILS
|
Call Provider
|
Intercall AMERS - Automated
|
Number of lines
|
85
|
Provider Account #
|
5750128
|
Booking Status
|
SUCCESS
|
Booking #
|
7968928
|
Q&A Session
|
Yes
|
Dial in - Toll-Free
|
18778812598
|
Dial in - Toll
|
14438186422
|
Audience Passcode
|
7968928
|
Leader Dial in - Toll Free
|
18773039068
|
Leader Dial in - Toll
|
16164312405
|
Leader Passcode
|
7968928
|
Direct Event
|
No
|
Comms. Line
|
Yes
|
Toll-free dials
|
Yes
|
International dials
|
No
|
LIVE CALL MANAGEMENT CONSOLE
|
Direct URL
|
http://www.leaderview.com/leaderview/la.jsp
|
Username
|
7968928
|
Passcode
|
3853
|
CALL LEADER
|
|
Name
|
Chuck Marshall
|
Company
|
Targa Resources
|
Phone
|
7135841399
Page 1/1 - printed on 01/18/2022 - 1:35 pm EST
Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org)
Disclaimer
Amerant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.