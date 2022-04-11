Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amerant Bancorp Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
GL
03/23AMERANT BANCORP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17Amerant Bancorp Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding
CI
Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

04/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company”), today announced it will release first quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after the market closes. Once released, investors may access Amerant's earnings results at https://investor.amerantbank.com/ by choosing “Quarterly Results” under the “Financials” heading.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jerry Plush, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 3191649. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-987-6807
International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5946
Conference ID: 3191649
Webcast: https://investor.amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 24 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728

Media
MediaRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
