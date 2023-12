Official AMERANT BANCORP INC. press release

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB) (“Amerant” or the “Company”), today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 after the market closes. Once released, investors may access Amerant’s earnings results at https://investor.amerantbank.com by choosing “Financial Results” under the “Financials Info” heading.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Jerry Plush, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sharymar Calderón, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

Conference Call Details

Participant Dial-In: (866) 405-1245 / (215) 268-9857

Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Webcast Access:

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com, in “IR Calendar” under the “News & Events” heading. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 22 banking centers – 16 in South Florida and 6 in Houston, Texas, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222819957/en/