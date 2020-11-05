Amerant Bancorp : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
0
11/05/2020 | 03:17pm EST
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review
Earnings Call
October 29, 2020
Important Notices and Disclaimers
2
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, future financial and operating results; costs and revenues; economic conditions generally and in our markets and among our customer base; the challenges and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures we have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; our participation in the PPP Loan program; loan demand; changes in the mix of our earning assets and our deposit and wholesale liabilities; net interest margin; yields on earning assets; interest rates and yield curves (generally and those applicable to our assets and liabilities); credit quality, including loan performance, non-performing assets, provisions for loan losses, charge-offs,other-than-temporary impairments and collateral values; market trends; rebranding and staff realignment costs and expected savings; customer preferences; and anticipated closures of banking centers in Florida and Texas, as well as statements with respect to our objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward- looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target," "goals," "outlooks," "modeled," "create" and other similar words and expressions of the future.
Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.
Interim Financial Information
Unaudited financial information as of and for interim periods, including as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, may not reflect our results of operations for our fiscal year ending, or financial condition as of December 31, 2020, or any other period of time or date.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company supplements its financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") with non- GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted noninterest income", "adjusted noninterest expense", "adjusted net income (loss)", "operating income", "adjusted net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)", "adjusted return on assets (ROA)", "adjusted return on equity (ROE)", and other ratios. This supplemental information is not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures" and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP measures presented herein.
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those mentioned above, both to explain our results to shareholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our past performance and prospects for future performance, especially in light of the additional costs we have incurred in connection with the Company's restructuring activities that began in 2018 and continued into 2020, the one-time gain on sale of the vacant Beacon land in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's increases of its allowance for loan losses and net gains on sales of securities in the first, second and third quarters of 2020. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
Business Update Related to COVID-19
1
3
Business
Continuity
Plan
Loan
Portfolio
Monitoring &
Relief
Requests
Summary
Amerant's Business Continuity Plan ("BCP") continues to successfully support employees with remote work capabilities
Company moved into a new phase of reintroducing a higher number of employees back into the workplace following safety protocols per CDC guidelines and placing rotating schedules to minimize risk of contagion
Banking centers working regular business hours, following strict CDC protocols
Proactive and careful monitoring of credit quality practices, including examining and responding to patterns or trends that may arise across certain industries or regions. Tightening of underwriting standards while continuing to do business, enhancing the monitoring of the entire loan portfolio
Ongoing review of credit exposures by industry and geography to identify loans susceptible to increased credit risk in light of the COVID-19 pandemic
$71.8 million, or 1.2% of total loans, remained under forbearance; a significant decrease compared to prior quarter
This remaining balance is comprised of:
46% in Florida, 21% in Texas and 33% in New York
95% of CRE relief requests tied to retail (67%) and multifamily (28%) loans
94% of total remaining requests are loans secured with RE collateral with 64% Wavg. LTV
CRE requests as % of their respective portfolio: Hotel 0%, Industrial 2.1%, Retail 2.1%, Office 0% and Multifamily 0.9%
Continue to monitor credit quality and effectively reduce loans under forbearance
As of October 23, 2020
Performance Highlights 3Q20
4
Profitability
Balance Sheet
Credit Quality
Net income of $1.7 million in 3Q20, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million in 2Q20 and net income of $11.9 million in 3Q19; Operating income(1) was $11.5 million in 3Q20, down 46.6% from $21.6 million in 2Q20, and down 9.8% from $12.8 million in 3Q19.
Noninterest income increased 2.7% over 2Q20 and 46.7% compared to 3Q19, driven mainly by increased net gain on sale of debt securities as the Company continues to actively manage its strong Balance Sheet and duration of investment portfolio
Noninterest expense increased 23.8% over 2Q20 largely driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expenses and higher operating expenses due to the absence of $7.8 million in expense deferral related to PPP loan originations in 2Q20. Noninterest expense decreased 13.7% compared to 3Q19, largely driven by lower salaries and employee benefits expenses and other operating expenses (mainly lower marketing costs)
Total loans were $5.9 billion, slightly up 0.9% from 2Q20, driven by an increase in CRE and consumer loans
Total deposits were $5.9 billion, down 2.4% from 2Q20, mainly driven by a reduction of brokered and customer CDs and a decrease in PPP related deposits
Total cash and cash equivalents were $227.2 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $217.3 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company has $1.3 billion in investment securities that could be used as collateral for borrowings and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity with the FHLB
Provision for loan losses of $18.0 million to account for $12.2 million related to credit deterioration and $5.8 million from a specific reserve requirement related to the Miami-based U.S. coffee trader ('the Coffee Trader"); will continue to reassess provisions as conditions evolve
ALL coverage ratio this quarter at 1.97%, down from 2.04% in 2Q20
The ratio of allowance to non-performing loans(2) decreased to 1.4x in 3Q20, down from 1.5x in 2Q20
See Appendix 1 "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP counterparts
Non-performingloans include all accruing loans 90 days or more past due, all nonaccrual loans and restructured loans that are considered TDRs. Non-performing loans were $86.5 million, as of September 30, 2020, and includes $19.6 million for the Coffee Trader loan relationship
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Amerant Bancorp Inc published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 20:16:06 UTC