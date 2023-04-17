Amerant Bank Appoints Juan Esterripa as Head of Commercial Banking

Highly respected industry veteran brings significant experience in corporate banking and business development

CORAL GABLES, FL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, named Juan Esterripa to SEVP, Head of Commercial Banking.

Esterripa will oversee multiple business sectors, including commercial banking, commercial real estate, syndications, specialty finance, and treasury management, while promoting business development across the bank and driving profitable growth.

“We are pleased to welcome Juan to Amerant as a member of our executive team,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, Amerant Bank. “He is a well-recognized leader in the banking community here in Miami, with a proven track record of success.”

Esterripa is a seasoned banking professional with significant experience in commercial real estate and commercial banking. His expertise and industry knowledge has brought significant value to the organizations with which he has worked, all while his insights and strategic vision have helped drive growth and profitability.

"I am delighted to be joining an organization with so much momentum and potential for growth,” said Esterripa. “Amerant’s commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with my professional goals, and I am excited to be a part of a dynamic and forward-thinking team.”

Esterripa brings a wealth of professional expertise, having served in executive positions at City National Bank of Florida, Bci Financial Group; BankUnited; and Stonegate Bank, among others.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally, Amerant provides private, retail, commercial and international banking services. Amerant Bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, the company was named a Top 100 Most Love Workplace by Newsweek.

Attachment