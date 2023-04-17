Advanced search
    AMTB   US0235761014

AMERANT BANCORP INC.

(AMTB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26:40 2023-04-17 pm EDT
19.62 USD   +1.11%
Amerant Bank Appoints Juan Esterripa as Head of Commercial Banking
GL
04/06Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Amerant Bancorp to $28 From $36, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/06Amerant Bank Receives U.S. Small Business Administration's Export Lender of the Year Award
AQ
Amerant Bank Appoints Juan Esterripa as Head of Commercial Banking

04/17/2023 | 02:29pm EDT
Highly respected industry veteran brings significant experience in corporate banking and business development

CORAL GABLES, FL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, named Juan Esterripa to SEVP, Head of Commercial Banking.

Esterripa will oversee multiple business sectors, including commercial banking, commercial real estate, syndications, specialty finance, and treasury management, while promoting business development across the bank and driving profitable growth.

“We are pleased to welcome Juan to Amerant as a member of our executive team,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, Amerant Bank.  “He is a well-recognized leader in the banking community here in Miami, with a proven track record of success.”

Esterripa is a seasoned banking professional with significant experience in commercial real estate and commercial banking. His expertise and industry knowledge has brought significant value to the organizations with which he has worked, all while his insights and strategic vision have helped drive growth and profitability.

"I am delighted to be joining an organization with so much momentum and potential for growth,” said Esterripa. “Amerant’s commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with my professional goals, and I am excited to be a part of a dynamic and forward-thinking team.”

Esterripa brings a wealth of professional expertise, having served in executive positions at City National Bank of Florida, Bci Financial Group; BankUnited; and Stonegate Bank, among others.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on FacebookTwitterInstagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

About Amerant Bank
Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally, Amerant provides private, retail, commercial and international banking services. Amerant Bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, the company was named a Top 100 Most Love Workplace by Newsweek.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 397 M - -
Net income 2023 92,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,10x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 73,3%
Technical analysis trends AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,40 $
Average target price 28,90 $
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald P. Plush Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Silvio Marshall Martin Executive VP, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer
Gustavo Julio Vollmer Acedo Independent Director
Miguel Ángel Capriles López Independent Director
Pamella J. Dana Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERANT BANCORP INC.-27.72%651
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%161 985
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.56%74 985
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.53%51 747
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%48 218
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.17%39 072
