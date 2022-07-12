Amerant Bank Inks Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Heat

Marks Amerant’s third sports sponsorship deal in South Florida in the last year

Coral Gables, FL, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced an expansive strategic partnership with the Miami HEAT, naming Amerant the “Official Bank of the Miami HEAT.” This marks Amerant’s third sponsorship deal in the last year with a major sports brand in South Florida, furthering its commitment to its hometown.

The Miami HEAT partnership, effective immediately, is a multi-year term. Benefits of the partnership support major drivers for growth including, among other benefits, marketing and business development opportunities. Some examples include the renaming of the premium North Lounge as the “Amerant Lounge”, prominent courtside signage, VIP client events, and access to appearances by HEAT players.

“Through this strategic partnership with the Miami HEAT, a well-known and widely respected organization in our community, we are redefining the meaning of our bank being an integral part of the community– one that supports and aligns with those businesses and organizations truly rooted in South Florida,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “We believe these partnerships positively impact our customers, our team members and the community as a whole.”

Amerant’s sponsorship of the Miami HEAT also includes participation in community activities that align with the bank’s newly implemented ESG strategy, such as the HEAT Beach Sweep, an event focused on the HEAT commitment to generating awareness for the protection and sustainability of the environment.

“Organizations like Amerant set the tone for how to truly be engaged in the spirit of corporate partnerships,” said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. “With its South Florida roots, Amerant is focused on being of service to the community and that matches a foundational tenet of good stewardship embedded in HEAT Culture. We’re excited for the evolution of this long-term partnership.”

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, with 17 banking centers in South Florida and 7 in Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

Attachments