Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amerant Bancorp Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMTB   US0235761014

AMERANT BANCORP INC.

(AMTB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
28.13 USD   -0.57%
08:31aAmerant Bank Inks Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Heat
GL
06/29Amerant Bank Named Best Community Bank 2022 by New World Report's Texas Business Awards
AQ
06/24AMERANT BANCORP INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTB) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amerant Bank Inks Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Heat

07/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marks Amerant’s third sports sponsorship deal in South Florida in the last year

Coral Gables, FL, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced an expansive strategic partnership with the Miami HEAT, naming Amerant the “Official Bank of the Miami HEAT.” This marks Amerant’s third sponsorship deal in the last year with a major sports brand in South Florida, furthering its commitment to its hometown.

 

The Miami HEAT partnership, effective immediately, is a multi-year term. Benefits of the partnership support major drivers for growth including, among other benefits, marketing and business development opportunities. Some examples include the renaming of the premium North Lounge as the “Amerant Lounge”, prominent courtside signage, VIP client events, and access to appearances by HEAT players.

 

“Through this strategic partnership with the Miami HEAT, a well-known and widely respected organization in our community, we are redefining the meaning of our bank being an integral part of the community– one that supports and aligns with those businesses and organizations truly rooted in South Florida,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “We believe these partnerships positively impact our customers, our team members and the community as a whole.”

 

Amerant’s sponsorship of the Miami HEAT also includes participation in community activities that align with the bank’s newly implemented ESG strategy, such as the HEAT Beach Sweep, an event focused on the HEAT commitment to generating awareness for the protection and sustainability of the environment.

 

“Organizations like Amerant set the tone for how to truly be engaged in the spirit of corporate partnerships,” said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. “With its South Florida roots, Amerant is focused on being of service to the community and that matches a foundational tenet of good stewardship embedded in HEAT Culture. We’re excited for the evolution of this long-term partnership.”

 

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on  FacebookTwitterInstagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

 

###

 

 

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, with 17 banking centers in South Florida and 7 in Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

Attachments


All news about AMERANT BANCORP INC.
08:31aAmerant Bank Inks Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Heat
GL
06/29Amerant Bank Named Best Community Bank 2022 by New World Report's Texas Business Awards
AQ
06/24AMERANT BANCORP INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTB) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24AMERANT BANCORP INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTB) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/21AMERANT BANCORP INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTB) added to S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index
CI
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Keep Grinding Higher
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher This Afternoon
MT
06/17Amerant Bancorp Extends Exchange Offer for Unregistered Subordinated Notes Due 2032
MT
06/17Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for Its 4.250% Fixed-to-Floa..
AQ
06/08Amerant Bancorp CEO Gerald Plush Succeeds Frederick Copeland as Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERANT BANCORP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 316 M - -
Net income 2022 74,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 962 M 962 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 677
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Amerant Bancorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERANT BANCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,13 $
Average target price 36,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald P. Plush Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Iafigliola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo Julio Vollmer Acedo Independent Director
Miguel Ángel Capriles López Independent Director
Pamella J. Dana Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERANT BANCORP INC.-18.58%962
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%154 899
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.3.66%71 446
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.0.68%59 272
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.40%58 556
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.85%48 738