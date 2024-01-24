Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-01-24 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 24.17 USD +1.17% +7.23% -1.63% 11:03pm Earnings Flash (AMTB) AMERANT BANCORP Posts Q4 EPS $0.46, vs. Street Est of $0.44 MT 12:16pm North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Futures Point to Fresh Record on Netflix Results DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Amerant Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full-Year 2023 Results January 24, 2024 at 05:01 pm EST Share Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today reported a net loss attributable to the Company of $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.51 per diluted share. Net income attributable to the Company was $32.5 million for the full-year 2023, or $0.96 per diluted share. “Strong organic loan and deposit growth were among the highlights of the quarter,” stated Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO. “We completed our long-awaited conversion to new core systems as well and recently took a number of actions that, while resulting in a loss for the quarter, best position the Company for 2024 and the projected decline in interest rates. Our focus for 2024 now shifts to executing on our growth strategy.” Results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2023 include a non-cash charge of $30.0 million before taxes on the sale of non-relationship, Houston-based commercial real estate loans with an estimated outstanding principal balance of $401 million, that was previously disclosed on January 16, 2024. These loans, of which $370 million were variable rate, were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2023. The sale is expected to be completed on January 25, 2024. Financial Highlights: Total assets increased to $9.7 billion, up $376.0 million, or 4.02%, compared to $9.3 billion as of 3Q23 and up $0.6 billion, or 6.5%, compared to $9.1 billion as of 4Q22.

Total gross loans were $7.28 billion, an increase of $132.8 million, or 1.86%, compared to $7.1 billion in 3Q23 and an increase of $355.7 million, or 5.1%, compared to $6.9 billion in 4Q22.

Cash and cash equivalents were $321.1 million, up $12.2 million or 3.94%, compared to $309.0 million as of 3Q23 and up $31 million, or 11%, compared to $290.6 million as of 4Q22.

Total deposits were $7.9 billion, up $325.7 million, or 4.32%, compared to $7.5 billion in 3Q23 and up $828.4 million, or 11.8%, compared to $7.0 billion in 4Q22.

Total advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) were $645.0 million, up $50.0 million, or 8.4%, compared to $595.0 million as of 3Q23 and down $261.5 million, or 28.8%, compared to $906.5 million as of 4Q22. The Bank had an additional $2.2 billion in availability from the FHLB as of December 31, 2023.

Average yield on loans was 7.09%, up compared to 6.77% and 5.85% in 3Q23 and 4Q22, respectively. Average yield on loans for the full-year 2023 was 6.78%, also up compared to 4.92% for the full-year 2022.

Total non-performing assets were $54.6 million, down $1.2 million, or 2.3%, compared to $53.4 million as of 3Q23 and up $17.0 million or 45.2%, compared to $37.6 million to 4Q22.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $95.5 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 3.3%, compared to $98.8 million as of 3Q23 and an increase of $12.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to $83.5 million in 4Q22.

Core deposits, which consist of total deposits excluding all time deposits, were $5.6 billion, up $331.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to $5.2 billion as of 3Q23 and up $259.6 million, or 4.9%, compared to $5.3 billion as of 4Q22.

Average cost of total deposits was 2.88% compared to 2.66% in 3Q23 and 1.38% in 4Q22. Average cost of total deposits for the full-year 2023 was 2.47% compared to 0.80% for the full-year 2022.

Loan to deposit ratio was 92.41% compared to 94.64% and 98.23% in 3Q23 and 4Q22, respectively.

Assets Under Management and custody (“AUM”) totaled $2.3 billion as of 4Q23, an increase of $196.9 million, or 9.4%, compared to $2.1 billion as of 3Q23 and an increase of $293.5 million, or 14.7%, compared to $2.0 billion in 4Q22.

Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (1) was negative $7.6 million in 4Q23, a decrease of $44.1 million, or 120.8%, compared to $36.5 million in 3Q23, and a decrease of $52.1 million, or 117.1%, compared to $44.5 million in 4Q22. PPNR 2 was $104.3 million for the full-year 2023, an increase of $10.4 million, or 11.1%, compared to $93.9 million for the full-year 2022. PPNR in 4Q23 and full year 2023 included the impact of a $35.5 million in valuation allowance on the loans held for sale at the end of the year recorded in noninterest expense.

was negative $7.6 million in 4Q23, a decrease of $44.1 million, or 120.8%, compared to $36.5 million in 3Q23, and a decrease of $52.1 million, or 117.1%, compared to $44.5 million in 4Q22. PPNR was $104.3 million for the full-year 2023, an increase of $10.4 million, or 11.1%, compared to $93.9 million for the full-year 2022. PPNR in 4Q23 and full year 2023 included the impact of a $35.5 million in valuation allowance on the loans held for sale at the end of the year recorded in noninterest expense. Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) was 3.72%, up compared to 3.57% and down compared to 3.96% in 3Q23 and 4Q22, respectively. NIM was 3.76% for the full-year 2023, an increase compared to 3.53% for the full-year 2022.

Net Interest Income (“NII”) was $81.7 million, up $3.1 million, or 4.0%, compared to $78.6 million in 3Q23 and down $0.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to $82.2 million in 4Q22. NII was $326.5 million for the full-year 2023, up $59.8 million, or 22.42%, compared to $266.7 million for the full-year 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $12.5 million, up compared to $8.0 million in 3Q23, and down compared to $16.9 million in 4Q22 (2) . Provision for credit losses was $61.3 million for the full-year 2023, compared to $13.9 million in the full-year 2022.

. Provision for credit losses was $61.3 million for the full-year 2023, compared to $13.9 million in the full-year 2022. Non-interest income was $19.6 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 10.5%, compared to $21.9 million in 3Q23 and a decrease of $4.8 million, or 19.50%, compared to $24.4 million in 4Q22. Non-interest income was $87.5 million for the full-year 2023, an increase of $20.2 million, or 30.1%, compared to $67.3 million for the full-year 2022.

Non-interest expense was $109.7 million, up $45.3 million, or 70.3%, compared to $64.4 million in 3Q23 and up $47.5 million, or 76.3%, compared to $62.2 million in 4Q22. Non-interest expense was $311.4 million for the full-year 2023, up $69.9 million or 29.0%, compared to $241.4 million for the full-year 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 108.30% in 4Q23, up compared to 64.1% in 3Q23 and up compared to 58.42% in 4Q22. The efficiency ratio was 75.21% for the full-year 2023 compared to 72.29% for the full-year 2022.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was negative 0.71% in 4Q23 compared to 0.92% and 0.97% in 3Q23 and 4Q22 (2) , respectively. ROA was 0.34% for the full-year 2023 compared to 0.77% for the full-year 2022.

, respectively. ROA was 0.34% for the full-year 2023 compared to 0.77% for the full-year 2022. Return on average equity (“ROE”) was negative 9.22% in 4Q23 compared to 11.93% and 12.1% in 3Q23 and 4Q22 (2) , respectively. ROE was 4.39% for the full-year 2023 compared to 8.45% for the full-year 2022.

, respectively. ROE was 4.39% for the full-year 2023 compared to 8.45% for the full-year 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (“AOCL”) decreased to $70.8 million as of 4Q23, an improvement of $34.8 million, or 33.0%, compared to $105.6 million as of 3Q23 and an improvement of $9.8 million, or 12.2%, compared to $80.6 million as of 4Q22.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock on January 17, 2024. The dividend is payable on February 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2024. Additional details on fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results can be found in the Exhibits to this earnings release, and the earnings presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.amerantbank.com. 1 Non-GAAP measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and Exhibit 2 for a reconciliation to GAAP. 2 As previously disclosed, the Company adopted the new guidance on accounting for current expected credit losses on financial instruments (“CECL”) in the fourth quarter of 2022, effective as of January 1, 2022. See Form 10-K for more details of the CECL adoption and related effects to quarterly results for each quarter in the year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call The Company will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.amerantbank.com. The online replay will remain available for approximately one month following the call through the above link. About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB) Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S. with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 22 banking centers – 16 in South Florida and 6 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com. FIS® and any associated brand names/logos are the trademarks of FIS and/or its affiliates. Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goals,” “outlooks,” “modeled,” “dedicated,” “create,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements, including those relating to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in “Risk factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 1, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”), our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed on May 2, 2023, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Interim Financial Information Unaudited financial information as of and for interim periods, including the three month periods ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023, may not reflect our results of operations for our fiscal year ended, or financial condition as of December 31, 2023, or any other period of time or date. As previously disclosed in the Form 10-K, the Company adopted the new guidance on accounting for current expected credit losses on financial instruments (“CECL”) effective as of January 1, 2022. Quarterly amounts previously reported on our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 do not reflect the adoption of CECL. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $20.9 million, including $11.1 million related to the retroactive effect of adopting CECL for all previous quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2022, including loan growth and changes to macro-economic conditions during the period. Quarterly amounts included in the Form 10-K and this earnings release and accompanying presentation reflect the impacts of the adoption of CECL on each interim period of 2022. See the Form 10-K for more details on the adoption of CECL. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company supplements its financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with non-GAAP financial measures, such as “pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)”, “core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR)”, “core noninterest income”, “core noninterest expenses”, “core net income”, “core earnings per share (basic and diluted)”, “core return on assets (Core ROA)”, “core return on equity (Core ROE)”, “core efficiency ratio”, “tangible stockholders’ equity (book value) per common share”, “tangible common equity ratio, adjusted for unrealized losses on debt securities held to maturity”, and “tangible stockholders' equity (book value) per common share, adjusted for unrealized losses on debt securities held to maturity”. This supplemental information is not required by, or is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures” and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP measures presented herein. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those mentioned above, both to explain our results to shareholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our past performance and prospects for future performance, especially in light of the additional costs we have incurred in connection with the Company’s restructuring activities that began in 2018 and continued in 2023, including the effect of non-core banking activities such as the sale of loans and securities and other repossessed assets, the valuation of securities, derivatives, loans held for sale and other real estate owned and repossessed assets, the early repayment of FHLB advances, impairment of investments, Bank owned life insurance restructure and other non-routine actions intended to improve customer service and operating performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. Exhibit 2 reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP reported results. Exhibit 1- Selected Financial Information The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from our unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements. (in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Consolidated Balance Sheets (audited) Total assets $ 9,721,741 $ 9,345,700 $ 9,519,526 $ 9,495,302 $ 9,127,804 Total investments 1,496,975 1,314,367 1,315,303 1,347,697 1,366,680 Total gross loans (1) 7,275,370 7,142,596 7,216,958 7,115,035 6,919,632 Allowance for credit losses 95,504 98,773 105,956 84,361 83,500 Total deposits 7,872,600 7,546,912 7,579,571 7,286,726 7,044,199 Core deposits (2) 5,575,503 5,244,034 5,498,017 5,357,386 5,315,944 Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings 645,000 595,000 770,000 1,052,012 906,486 Senior notes 59,526 59,447 59,368 59,289 59,210 Subordinated notes 29,454 29,412 29,369 29,326 29,284 Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 Stockholders' equity (3)(4) 736,068 719,787 720,956 729,056 705,726 Assets under management and custody (5) 2,289,135 2,092,200 2,147,465 2,107,603 1,995,666 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages, share data and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Results of Operations (audited) Net interest income $ 81,677 $ 78,577 $ 83,877 $ 82,333 $ 82,178 $ 326,464 $ 266,665 Provision for credit losses (6)(7) 12,500 8,000 29,077 11,700 16,857 61,277 13,945 Noninterest income 19,613 21,921 26,619 19,343 24,365 87,496 67,277 Noninterest expense 109,702 64,420 72,500 64,733 62,241 311,355 241,413 Net (loss)income attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (6)(8) (17,123 ) 22,119 7,308 20,186 21,973 32,490 63,310 Effective income tax rate (6) 14.21 % 22.57 % 21.00 % 21.00 % 20.50 % 25.50 % 21.15 % Common Share Data Stockholders' book value per common share $ 21.90 $ 21.43 $ 21.37 $ 21.56 $ 20.87 $ 21.90 $ 20.87 Tangible stockholders' equity (book value) per common share (9) $ 21.16 $ 20.63 $ 20.66 $ 20.84 $ 20.19 $ 21.16 $ 20.19 Tangible stockholders’ equity (book value) per common share, adjusted for unrealized losses on debt securities held to maturity (9) $ 20.68 $ 19.86 $ 20.11 $ 20.38 $ 19.65 $ 20.68 $ 19.65 Basic (loss) earnings per common share (6) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.22 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.97 $ 1.87 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (6)(10) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.22 $ 0.60 $ 0.65 $ 0.96 $ 1.85 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 33,432,871 33,489,560 33,564,770 33,559,718 33,496,096 33,511,321 33,862,410 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (10) 33,432,871 33,696,620 33,717,702 33,855,994 33,813,593 33,675,388 34,142,563 Cash dividend declared per common share (4) $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Other Financial and Operating Data (11) (audited) Profitability Indicators (%) Net interest income / Average total interest earning assets (NIM) (12) 3.72 % 3.57 % 3.83 % 3.90 % 3.96 % 3.76 % 3.53 % Net (loss) income / Average total assets (ROA) (6)(13) (0.71 ) % 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.88 % 0.97 % 0.34 % 0.77 % Net (loss) income / Average stockholders' equity (ROE) (6)(14) (9.22 ) % 11.93 % 3.92 % 11.15 % 12.10 % 4.39 % 8.45 % Noninterest income / Total revenue (15) 19.36 % 21.81 % 24.09 % 19.02 % 22.87 % 21.14 % 20.15 % Capital Indicators (%) Total capital ratio (16) 12.19 % 12.70 % 12.39 % 12.36 % 12.39 % 12.19 % 12.39 % Tier 1 capital ratio (17) 10.60 % 11.08 % 10.77 % 10.88 % 10.89 % 10.60 % 10.89 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (18) 8.84 % 9.05 % 8.91 % 9.04 % 9.18 % 8.84 % 9.18 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) (19) 9.84 % 10.30 % 10.00 % 10.10 % 10.10 % 9.84 % 10.10 % Tangible common equity ratio (20) 7.33 % 7.44 % 7.34 % 7.44 % 7.50 % 7.33 % 7.50 % Tangible common equity ratio, adjusted for unrealized losses on debt securities held to maturity (21) 7.18 % 7.18 % 7.16 % 7.29 % 7.31 % 7.18 % 7.31 % Liquidity Ratios (%) Loans to Deposits (22) 92.41 % 94.64 % 95.22 % 97.64 % 98.23 % 92.41 % 98.23 % Asset Quality Indicators (%) Non-performing assets / Total assets (23) 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.56 % 0.41 % Non-performing loans / Total loans (1) (24) 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.65 % 0.31 % 0.54 % 0.47 % 0.54 % Allowance for credit losses / Total non-performing loans (2)(24) 277.63 % 297.55 % 224.51 % 380.31 % 222.08 % 277.63 % 222.08 % Allowance for loan credit losses / Total loans held for investment (1)(2) 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.39 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs / Average total loans held for investment (25) 0.85 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.64 % 0.59 % 0.69 % 0.32 % Efficiency Indicators (% except FTE) Noninterest expense / Average total assets 4.57 % 2.69 % 3.06 % 2.82 % 2.75 % 3.29 % 2.95 % Salaries and employee benefits / Average total assets 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 1.51 % Other operating expenses/ Average total assets (26) 3.20 % 1.38 % 1.62 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.88 % 1.44 % Efficiency ratio (27) 108.30 % 64.10 % 65.61 % 63.67 % 58.42 % 75.21 % 72.29 % Full-Time-Equivalent Employees (FTEs) (28) 682 700 710 722 692 682 692 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Core Selected Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Data (9) (audited) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ (7,595 ) $ 36,456 $ 38,258 $ 37,187 $ 44,457 $ 104,306 $ 93,876 Core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR) $ 29,811 $ 35,880 $ 39,196 $ 37,103 $ 37,838 $ 141,990 $ 105,479 Core net income (6) $ 15,272 $ 21,664 $ 8,048 $ 20,120 $ 16,817 $ 65,104 $ 72,459 Core basic earnings per common share (6) 0.46 0.65 0.24 0.60 0.50 1.94 2.14 Core earnings per diluted common share (6)(10) 0.46 0.64 0.24 0.59 0.50 1.93 2.12 Core net income / Average total assets (Core ROA) (6)(13) 0.64 % 0.91 % 0.34 % 0.88 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.88 % Core net income / Average stockholders' equity (Core ROE) (6)(14) 8.23 % 11.69 % 4.32 % 11.11 % 9.26 % 8.79 % 9.67 % Core efficiency ratio (29) 69.67 % 62.08 % 60.29 % 62.47 % 61.34 % 63.61 % 68.11 % __________________ (1) Total gross loans include loans held for investment, net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs, as well as loans held for sale. As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, mortgage loans held for sale carried at fair value totaled $26.2 million, $26.0 million, $49.9 million, $65.3 million and $62.4 million, respectively. In addition, as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, includes $365.2 million and $43.3 million in loans held for sale carried at the lower of estimated fair value or cost. (2) Core deposits consist of total deposits excluding all time deposits. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company announced that the Board of Directors authorized a new repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of its shares of Class A common stock (the “2023 Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program”). In the third, second and first quarters of 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 142,188 shares of Class A common stock, 95,262 shares of Class A common stock and 22,403 shares of Class A common stock, respectively, at a weighted average price of $19.05 per share, $17.42 per share and $25.25 per share, respectively, under the 2023 Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program. In the third, second and first quarters of 2023, the aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $2.7 million, $1.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively, including transaction costs. There were no repurchases of Class A common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023. (4) For each of the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.09 per share of the Company’s common stock and paid an aggregate amount of $3.0 million per quarter in connection with these dividends. The dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2023 was paid on November 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2023. The dividend declared in the third quarter of 2023 was paid on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023. The dividend declared in the second quarter of 2023 was paid on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023. The dividend declared in the first quarter of 2023 was paid on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2023. The dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 was paid on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. (5) Assets held for clients in an agency or fiduciary capacity which are not assets of the Company and therefore are not included in the consolidated financial statements. (6) As previously disclosed, the Company adopted CECL in the fourth quarter of 2022, effective as of January 1, 2022. See Form 10-K for more details on the CECL adoption and related effects to quarterly results for each quarter in the year ended December 31, 2022. (7) In the fourth and third quarter of 2023, includes provision for credit losses on loans of $12.0 million and $7.4 million, respectively, and unfunded commitments (contingencies) of $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively. For all other periods shown, includes provision for credit losses on loans. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $0.3 million. (8) In the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, net income excludes losses of $0.8 million, $0.4 million, $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, attributable to a minority interest in Amerant Mortgage LLC. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company increased its ownership interest in Amerant Mortgage to 100% from 80% at September 30, 2023. This transaction had no material impact to the Company’s results of operations in the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. In connection with the change in ownership interest, which brought the minority interest share to zero, the Company derecognized the equity attributable to noncontrolling interest of $3.8 million at December 31, 2023, with a corresponding reduction to additional paid-in capital. (9) This presentation contains adjusted financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. This adjusted financial information is reconciled to GAAP in Exhibit 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (10) In all the periods shown, potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock, restricted stock units and performance stock units. In the fourth quarter of 2023, potential dilutive instruments were excluded from the diluted earnings per share computation because the Company reported a net loss and their inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect in per share earnings in that period. In all other periods shown, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in all the periods shown, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect in per share earnings. (11) Operating data for the periods presented have been annualized. (12) NIM is defined as NII divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income. (13) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of total assets. (14) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of stockholders’ equity. (15) Total revenue is the result of net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. (16) Total stockholders’ equity divided by total risk-weighted assets, calculated according to the standardized regulatory capital ratio calculations. (17) Tier 1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets. Tier 1 capital is composed of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital plus outstanding qualifying trust preferred securities of $62.3 million at each of the dates presented. (18) Tier 1 capital divided by quarter to date average assets. (19) CET1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets. (20) Tangible common equity is calculated as the ratio of common equity less goodwill and other intangibles divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. Other intangible assets primarily consist of naming rights and mortgage servicing rights and are included in other assets in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets. (21) Calculated in the same manner described in footnote 20 but also includes unrealized losses on debt securities held to maturity in the balance of common equity and total assets. (22) Calculated as the ratio of total loans gross divided by total deposits. (23) Non-performing assets include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties acquired through or in lieu of foreclosure, and other repossessed assets. (24) Non-performing loans include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more and all nonaccrual loans. (25) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of outstanding loan principal balance, net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs, excluding the allowance for credit losses. During the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2023, and in the fourth quarter of 2022, there were net charge offs of $15.3 million, $14.6 million, $7.5 million, $10.8 million, and $9.8 million, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company charged-off $10.3 million related to the NY CRE loan portfolio, $7.0 million related to indirect purchased consumer loans and $3.3 million related to multiple smaller business banking loans. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company charged-off $6.4 million related to multiple consumer loans, primarily purchased indirect consumer loans, and $9.3 million related to multiple commercial loans. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company charged-off $7.6 million related to multiple purchased indirect consumer loans and $1.5 million related to multiple commercial loans. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company charged-off $6.5 million in connection with a commercial loan relationship, $6.3 million related to multiple consumer loans and $1.5 million related to multiple commercial and real estate loans. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company charged-off $3.9 million related to a CRE loan, $5.5 million related to multiple consumer loans and $1.1 million related to multiple commercial loans. (26) Other operating expenses is the result of total noninterest expense less salary and employee benefits. (27) Efficiency ratio is the result of noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income and NII. (28) As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, includes 67, 98, 93, 94 and 68 FTEs for Amerant Mortgage LLC, respectively. (29) Core efficiency ratio is the efficiency ratio less the effect of restructuring costs and other adjustments, described in Exhibit 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. Exhibit 2- Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company’s interim unaudited and annual audited consolidated financial statements, adjusted for certain costs incurred by the Company in the periods presented related to tax deductible restructuring costs, provision for (reversal of) credit losses, provision for income tax expense (benefit), the effect of non-core banking activities such as the sale of loans and securities and other repossessed assets, the valuation of securities, derivatives, loans held for sale and other real estate owned and repossessed assets, the early repayment of FHLB advances, impairment of investments, enhancement of the bank owned life insurance and other non-routine actions intended to improve customer service and operating performance. The Company believes these adjusted numbers are useful to understand the Company’s performance absent these transactions and events. Three Months Ended, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 (audited) Net (loss) income attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (1) $ (17,123 ) $ 22,119 $ 7,308 $ 20,186 $ 21,973 $ 32,490 $ 63,310 Plus: provision for credit losses (1)(2) 12,500 8,000 29,077 11,700 16,857 61,277 13,945 Plus: provision for income tax (benefit) expense (1) (2,972 ) 6,337 1,873 5,301 5,627 10,539 16,621 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (7,595 ) 36,456 38,258 37,187 44,457 104,306 93,876 Plus: non-routine noninterest expense items 43,094 6,303 13,383 3,372 2,447 66,152 18,970 (Less): non-routine noninterest income items (5,688 ) (6,879 ) (12,445 ) (3,456 ) (9,066 ) (28,468 ) (7,367 ) Core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR) $ 29,811 $ 35,880 $ 39,196 $ 37,103 $ 37,838 $ 141,990 $ 105,479 Total noninterest income $ 19,613 $ 21,921 $ 26,619 $ 19,343 $ 24,365 $ 87,496 $ 67,277 Less: Non-routine noninterest income items: Derivative gains (losses), net (151 ) (77 ) 242 14 1,040 28 455 Securities gains (losses), net 33 (54 ) (1,237 ) (9,731 ) (3,364 ) (10,989 ) (3,689 ) Bank owned life insurance charge (3) (655 ) — — — — (655 ) — Gains on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net 6,461 7,010 13,440 13,173 11,390 40,084 10,678 Loss on sale of loans — — — — — — (77 ) Total non-routine noninterest income items $ 5,688 $ 6,879 $ 12,445 $ 3,456 $ 9,066 $ 28,468 $ 7,367 Core noninterest income $ 13,925 $ 15,042 $ 14,174 $ 15,887 $ 15,299 $ 59,028 $ 59,910 Total noninterest expenses $ 109,702 $ 64,420 $ 72,500 $ 64,733 $ 62,241 $ 311,355 $ 241,413 Less: non-routine noninterest expense items Restructuring costs (4) Staff reduction costs (5) 1,120 489 2,184 213 1,221 4,006 3,018 Contract termination costs (6) — — 1,550 — — 1,550 7,103 Consulting and other professional fees and software expenses (7) 1,629 — 2,060 2,690 1,226 6,379 3,625 Digital transformation expenses — — — — — — 45 Disposition of fixed assets (8) — — 1,419 — — 1,419 — Branch closure and related charges (9) — 252 1,558 469 — 2,279 1,612 Total restructuring costs $ 2,749 $ 741 $ 8,771 $ 3,372 $ 2,447 $ 15,633 $ 15,403 Other non-routine noninterest expense items: Losses on loans held for sale (10) 37,495 5,562 — — — 43,057 159 Loss on sale of repossessed assets and other real estate owned valuation expense (11) — — 2,649 — — 2,649 3,408 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment 1,713 — — — — 1,713 — Bank owned life insurance enhancement costs (3) 1,137 — — — — 1,137 — Impairment charge on investment carried at cost — — 1,963 — — 1,963 — Total non-routine noninterest expense items $ 43,094 $ 6,303 $ 13,383 $ 3,372 $ 2,447 $ 66,152 $ 18,970 Core noninterest expenses $ 66,608 $ 58,117 $ 59,117 $ 61,361 $ 59,794 $ 245,203 $ 222,443 Three Months Ended, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 (audited) Net (loss) income attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (1) $ (17,123 ) $ 22,119 $ 7,308 $ 20,186 $ 21,973 $ 32,490 $ 63,310 Plus after-tax non-routine items in noninterest expense: Non-routine items in noninterest expense before income tax effect 43,094 6,303 13,383 3,372 2,447 66,152 18,970 Income tax effect (12) (8,887 ) (1,486 ) (2,811 ) (708 ) (460 ) (13,892 ) (4,012 ) Total after-tax non-routine items in noninterest expense 34,207 4,817 10,572 2,664 1,987 52,260 14,958 Plus (less): before-tax non-routine items in noninterest income: Non-routine items in noninterest income before income tax effect (5,688 ) (6,879 ) (12,445 ) (3,456 ) (9,066 ) (28,468 ) (7,367 ) Income tax effect (12) 1,032 1,607 2,613 726 1,923 5,978 1,558 Total after-tax non-routine items in noninterest income (4,656 ) (5,272 ) (9,832 ) (2,730 ) (7,143 ) (22,490 ) (5,809 ) BOLI enhancement tax impact (3) 2,844 — — — — 2,844 — Core net income (1) $ 15,272 $ 21,664 $ 8,048 $ 20,120 $ 16,817 $ 65,104 $ 72,459 Basic (loss) earnings per share (1) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.22 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.97 $ 1.87 Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense and BOLI tax impact (14) 1.11 0.14 0.31 0.08 0.06 1.64 0.44 (Less): after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.14 ) (0.15 ) (0.29 ) (0.08 ) (0.22 ) (0.67 ) (0.17 ) Total core basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.46 $ 0.65 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 $ 1.94 $ 2.14 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1)(13) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.22 $ 0.60 $ 0.65 $ 0.96 $ 1.85 Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense and BOLI tax impact (14) 1.11 0.14 0.31 0.08 0.06 1.63 0.44 (Less): after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.14 ) (0.16 ) (0.29 ) (0.09 ) (0.21 ) (0.66 ) (0.17 ) Total core diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.46 $ 0.64 $ 0.24 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 1.93 $ 2.12 Net (loss) income / Average total assets (ROA) (1) (0.71 )% 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.88 % 0.97 % 0.34 % 0.77 % Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense and BOLI tax impact (14) 1.55 % 0.20 % 0.45 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.58 % 0.18 % (Less): after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.20 )% (0.21 )% (0.42 )% (0.12 )% (0.32 )% (0.23 )% (0.07 )% Core net income / Average total assets (Core ROA) (1) 0.64 % 0.91 % 0.34 % 0.88 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.88 % Net (loss) income / Average stockholders' equity (ROE) (9.22 )% 11.93 % 3.92 % 11.15 % 12.10 % 4.39 % 8.45 % Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense and BOLI tax impact (14) 19.96 % 2.60 % 5.68 % 1.47 % 1.09 % 7.44 % 2.00 % (Less): after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (2.51 )% (2.84 )% (5.28 )% (1.51 )% (3.93 )% (3.04 )% (0.78 )% Core net income / Average stockholders' equity (Core ROE) (1) 8.23 % 11.69 % 4.32 % 11.11 % 9.26 % 8.79 % 9.67 % Efficiency ratio 108.30 % 64.10 % 65.61 % 63.67 % 58.42 % 75.21 % 72.29 % (Less): impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense (42.54 )% (6.27 )% (12.11 )% (3.32 )% (2.30 )% (15.98 )% (5.68 )% Plus: impact of non-routine items in noninterest income 3.91 % 4.25 % 6.79 % 2.12 % 5.22 % 4.38 % 1.50 % Core efficiency ratio 69.67 % 62.08 % 60.29 % 62.47 % 61.34 % 63.61 % 68.11 % Three Months Ended, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages, share data and per share data) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 (audited) Stockholders' equity $ 736,068 $ 719,787 $ 720,956 $ 729,056 $ 705,726 $ 736,068 $ 705,726 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (15) (25,029 ) (26,818 ) (24,124 ) (24,292 ) (23,161 ) (25,029 ) (23,161 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 711,039 $ 692,969 $ 696,832 $ 704,764 $ 682,565 $ 711,039 $ 682,565 Total assets 9,721,741 9,345,700 9,519,526 9,495,302 9,127,804 9,721,741 9,127,804 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (15) (25,029 ) (26,818 ) (24,124 ) (24,292 ) (23,161 ) (25,029 ) (23,161 ) Tangible assets $ 9,696,712 $ 9,318,882 $ 9,495,402 $ 9,471,010 $ 9,104,643 $ 9,696,712 $ 9,104,643 Common shares outstanding 33,603,242 33,583,621 33,736,159 33,814,260 33,815,161 33,603,242 33,815,161 Tangible common equity ratio 7.33 % 7.44 % 7.34 % 7.44 % 7.50 % 7.33 % 7.50 % Stockholders' book value per common share $ 21.90 $ 21.43 $ 21.37 $ 21.56 $ 20.87 $ 21.90 $ 20.87 Tangible stockholders' book value per common share $ 21.16 $ 20.63 $ 20.66 $ 20.84 $ 20.19 $ 21.16 $ 20.19 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 711,039 $ 692,969 $ 696,832 $ 704,764 $ 682,565 $ 711,039 $ 682,565 Less: Net unrealized accumulated losses on debt securities held to maturity, net of tax (16) (16,197 ) (26,138 ) (18,503 ) (15,542 ) (18,234 ) (16,197 ) (18,234 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity, adjusted for net unrealized accumulated losses on debt securities held to maturity $ 694,842 $ 666,831 $ 678,329 $ 689,222 $ 664,331 $ 694,842 $ 664,331 Tangible assets $ 9,696,712 $ 9,318,882 $ 9,495,402 $ 9,471,010 $ 9,104,643 $ 9,696,712 $ 9,104,643 Less: Net unrealized accumulated losses on debt securities held to maturity, net of tax (16) $ (16,197 ) (26,138 ) (18,503 ) (15,542 ) (18,234 ) $ (16,197 ) (18,234 ) Tangible assets, adjusted for net unrealized accumulated losses on debt securities held to maturity $ 9,680,515 $ 9,292,744 $ 9,476,899 $ 9,455,468 $ 9,086,409 $ 9,680,515 $ 9,086,409 Common shares outstanding 33,603,242 33,583,621 33,736,159 33,814,260 33,815,161 33,603,242 33,815,161 Tangible common equity ratio, adjusted for net unrealized accumulated losses on debt securities held to maturity 7.18 % 7.18 % 7.16 % 7.29 % 7.31 % 7.18 % 7.31 % Tangible stockholders' book value per common share, adjusted for net unrealized accumulated losses on debt securities held to maturity $ 20.68 $ 19.86 $ 20.11 $ 20.38 $ 19.65 $ 20.68 $ 19.65 ____________ (1) As previously disclosed, the Company adopted CECL in the fourth quarter of 2022, effective as of January 1, 2022. See Form 10-K for more details of the CECL adoption and related effects to quarterly results for each quarter in the year ended December 31, 2022. (2) In the fourth and third quarter of 2023, includes provision for credit losses on loans of $12.0 million and $7.4 million, respectively, and unfunded commitments (contingencies) of $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively. For all other periods shown, includes provision for credit losses on loans. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $0.3 million. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company completed a restructuring of its bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) program. This was executed through a combination of a 1035 exchange and a surrender and reinvestment into higher-yielding general account with a new investment grade insurance carrier. This transaction allowed for higher team member participation through an enhanced split-dollar plan. Estimated improved yields resulting from the enhancement have an earn-back period of approximately 2 years. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded total additional expenses and charges of $4.6 million in connection with this transaction, including: (i) a reduction of $0.7 million to the cash surrender value of BOLI; (ii) transaction costs of $1.1 million, and (iii) income tax expense of $2.8 million. (4) Expenses incurred for actions designed to implement the Company’s business strategy. These actions include, but are not limited to reductions in workforce, streamlining operational processes, promoting the Amerant brand, implementation of new technology system applications, decommissioning of legacy technologies, enhanced sales tools and training, expanded product offerings and improved customer analytics to identify opportunities. (5) Staff reduction costs consist of severance expenses related to organizational rationalization. (6) Contract termination and related costs associated with third party vendors resulting from the Company’s engagement of FIS. (7) In the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, includes an aggregate of $1.6 million and $6.4 million, respectively, of nonrecurrent expenses in connection with the engagement of FIS and, to a lesser extent, software expenses related to legacy applications running in parallel to new core banking applications. There were no significant nonrecurrent expenses in connection with engagement of FIS in the three months ended September 30, 2023. In the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, include expenses of $2.0 million, $2.6 million, $1.1 million and $2.9 million, respectively, in connection with engagement of FIS. In addition, includes $0.2 million in connection with certain search and recruitment expenses and $0.1 million of costs associated with the subleasing of the New York office space in the year ended December 31, 2022. (8) Include expenses in connection with the disposition of fixed assets due to the write-off of in-development software in each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023. (9) In each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023, include expenses of $0.3 million in connection with the closure of a branch in Houston, Texas in 2023. In addition, in each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023, include $0.9 million of accelerated amortization of leasehold improvements and $0.6 million of right-of-use, or ROU asset impairment, associated with the closure of a branch in Miami, Florida in 2023. Also, in each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023, include $0.5 million of ROU asset impairment associated with the closure of a branch in Houston, Texas in 2023. In the year ended December 31, 2022, includes $1.6 million of ROU asset impairment associated with the closure of a branch in Pembroke Pines, Florida in 2022. (10 In each of the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, includes: (i) a fair value adjustment of $35.5 million related to an aggregate of $401 million in Houston-based CRE loans held for sale which are carried at the lower of fair value or cost, and (ii) a loss on sale of $2.0 million related to a New York-based CRE loan previously carried at the lower of fair value or cost. In each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023, includes a fair value adjustment of $5.6 million related to a New York-based CRE loan held for sale carried at the lower of fair value or cost. In the year ended December 31, 2022, amount represents the fair value adjustment related to the New York loan portfolio held for sale carried at the lower of cost or fair value. (11) In each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023, amount represents the loss on sale of repossessed assets in connection with our equipment-financing activities. In the year ended December 31, 2022, amount represents the fair value adjustment related to one OREO property in New York. (12) In the year ended December 31, 2023, amounts were calculated using an estimated tax rate of 21.00%. In the year ended December 31, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2023, amounts were calculated based upon the effective tax rate for the periods of 21.15% and 21.00%, respectively. For all of the other periods shown, amounts represent the difference between the prior and current period year-to-date tax effect. (13) Potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock, restricted stock units and performance stock units. In all the periods presented, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in those periods, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect on per share earnings. (14) In the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, per share amounts and percentages were calculated using the after-tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense of $34.2 million and $52.3 million, respectively, and BOLI tax impact of $2.8 million in each period. In all other periods shown, per share amounts and percentages were calculated using the after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest expense. (15) At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, other intangible assets primarily consist of naming rights of $2.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”)of $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively. At June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, other intangible assets primarily consist of MSRs of $1.3 million, $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Other intangible assets are included in other assets in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets. (16) As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, amounts were calculated based upon the fair value on debt securities held to maturity, and assuming a tax rate of 25.36%, 25.51%, 25.46%, 25.53% and 25.55%, respectively. Exhibit 3 - Average Balance Sheet, Interest and Yield/Rate Analysis The following tables present average balance sheet information, interest income, interest expense and the corresponding average yields earned and rates paid for the periods presented. The average balances for loans include both performing and nonperforming balances. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and the amortization of non-refundable loan origination fees, net of direct loan origination costs, as well as premiums paid on purchased loans, accounted for as yield adjustments. Average balances represent the daily average balances for the periods presented. Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Interest-earning assets: Loan portfolio, net (1)(2) $ 7,107,222 $ 127,090 7.09 % $ 7,048,891 $ 120,244 6.77 % $ 6,688,839 $ 98,579 5.85 % Debt securities available for sale (3)(4) 1,060,113 11,603 4.34 % 1,052,147 10,924 4.12 % 1,060,240 9,817 3.67 % Debt securities held to maturity (5) 227,765 1,951 3.40 % 232,146 1,958 3.35 % 239,680 2,052 3.40 % Debt securities held for trading — — — % 2,048 4 0.77 % 56 1 7.08 % Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 2,450 12 1.94 % 2,479 21 3.36 % 12,365 — — % Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock 49,741 894 7.13 % 54,056 961 7.05 % 55,585 874 6.24 % Deposits with banks 265,657 3,940 5.88 % 344,015 5,248 6.05 % 183,926 2,051 4.42 % Other short-term investments 5,928 79 5.29 % 1,964 23 4.65 % — — — % Total interest-earning assets 8,718,876 145,569 6.62 % 8,737,746 139,383 6.33 % 8,240,691 113,374 5.46 % Total non-interest-earning assets (6) 794,844 756,141 731,685 Total assets $ 9,513,720 $ 9,493,887 $ 8,972,376 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking and saving accounts - Interest bearing DDA $ 2,435,871 $ 16,350 2.66 % $ 2,523,092 $ 16,668 2.62 % $ 2,178,106 $ 8,860 1.61 % Money market 1,259,859 13,917 4.38 % 1,144,580 11,013 3.82 % 1,412,033 6,034 1.70 % Savings 271,307 30 0.04 % 280,096 32 0.05 % 313,688 55 0.07 % Total checking and saving accounts 3,967,037 30,297 3.03 % 3,947,768 27,713 2.79 % 3,903,827 14,949 1.52 % Time deposits 2,276,720 24,985 4.35 % 2,201,138 22,482 4.05 % 1,538,239 8,623 2.22 % Total deposits 6,243,757 55,282 3.51 % 6,148,906 50,195 3.24 % 5,442,066 23,572 1.72 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 106 2 7.49 % 326 4 4.87 % 68 1 5.83 % Advances from the FHLB (7) 635,272 6,225 3.89 % 800,978 8,207 4.07 % 994,185 5,293 2.11 % Senior notes 59,488 941 6.28 % 59,409 942 6.29 % 59,172 941 6.31 % Subordinated notes 29,433 361 4.87 % 29,391 361 4.87 % 29,263 361 4.89 % Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 1,081 6.68 % 64,178 1,097 6.78 % 64,178 1,028 6.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,032,234 63,892 3.60 % 7,103,188 60,806 3.40 % 6,588,932 31,196 1.88 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,381,157 1,335,041 1,318,787 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 363,711 320,369 343,923 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,744,868 1,655,410 1,662,710 Total liabilities 8,777,102 8,758,598 8,251,642 Stockholders’ equity 736,618 735,289 720,734 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,513,720 $ 9,493,887 $ 8,972,376 Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,686,642 $ 1,634,558 $ 1,651,759 Net interest income $ 81,677 $ 78,577 $ 82,178 Net interest rate spread 3.02 % 2.93 % 3.58 % Net interest margin (8) 3.72 % 3.57 % 3.96 % Cost of total deposits (9) 2.88 % 2.66 % 1.38 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.98 % 123.01 % 125.07 % Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans 0.49 % 0.56 % 0.38 % Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (audited) (in thousands, except percentages) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Interest-earning assets: Loan portfolio, net (1)(2) $ 7,006,919 $ 475,405 6.78 % $ 5,963,190 $ 293,210 4.92 % Debt securities available for sale (3)(4) 1,053,034 43,096 4.09 % 1,112,590 33,187 2.98 % Debt securities held to maturity (5) 234,168 7,997 3.42 % 192,397 5,657 2.94 % Debt securities held for trading 586 7 1.19 % 64 4 6.25 % Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 2,454 33 1.34 % 9,560 — — % Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock 53,608 3,727 6.95 % 51,496 2,565 4.98 % Deposits with banks 322,853 18,212 5.64 % 231,402 4,153 1.79 % Other short-term investments 2,115 102 4.80 % — — — % Total interest-earning assets 8,675,737 548,579 6.32 % 7,560,699 338,776 4.48 % Total non-interest-earning assets (6) 776,484 626,989 Total assets $ 9,452,221 $ 8,187,688 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking and saving accounts - Interest bearing DDA $ 2,486,190 $ 62,551 2.52 % $ 1,872,100 $ 15,118 0.81 % Money market 1,226,311 42,212 3.44 % 1,323,563 11,673 0.88 % Savings 284,510 144 0.05 % 319,631 135 0.04 % Total checking and saving accounts 3,997,011 104,907 2.62 % 3,515,294 26,926 0.77 % Time deposits 2,074,549 78,829 3.80 % 1,334,605 22,124 1.66 % Total deposits 6,071,560 183,736 3.03 % 4,849,899 49,050 1.01 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 124 7 5.65 % 32 1 3.13 % Advances from the FHLB (7) 805,084 28,816 3.58 % 911,448 15,092 1.66 % Senior notes 59,370 3,766 6.34 % 59,054 3,766 6.38 % Subordinated notes 29,370 1,445 4.92 % 23,853 1,172 4.91 % Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 4,345 6.77 % 64,178 3,030 4.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,029,686 222,115 3.16 % 5,908,464 72,111 1.22 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,356,538 1,286,570 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 325,367 243,105 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,681,905 1,529,675 Total liabilities 8,711,591 7,438,139 Stockholders’ equity 740,630 749,549 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,452,221 $ 8,187,688 Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,646,051 $ 1,652,235 Net interest income $ 326,464 $ 266,665 Net interest rate spread 3.16 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (8) 3.76 % 3.53 % Cost of total deposits (9) 2.47 % 0.80 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.42 % 127.96 % Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans 0.48 % 0.51 % _______________ (1) Includes loans held for investment, net of the allowance for credit losses, and loans held for sale. The average balance of the allowance for credit losses was $92.7 million, $101.2 million and $54.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $90.0 million and $57.5 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The average balance of total loans held for sale was $100.7 million, $58.8 million and $78.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $77.8 million and $117.6 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes average non-performing loans of $35.1 million, $39.8 million and $25.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $34.3 million and $30.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Includes the average balance of net unrealized gains and losses in the fair value of debt securities available for sale. The average balance includes average net unrealized losses of $142.1 million, $119.8 million and $120.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $118.5 million and $62.3 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $17.8 million, $18.6 million and $19.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $17.8 million and $18.4 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 4.78%, 4.34% and 4.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 4.83% and 3.00% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. In 2023 and 2022, the tax equivalent yields were calculated by assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79. (5) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $48.9 million, $49.6 million and $45.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $49.8 million and $43.6 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 4.26%, 4.26% and 3.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 4.22% and 3.46% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. In 2023 and 2022, the tax equivalent yields were calculated assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79. (6) Excludes the allowance for credit losses. (7) The terms of the FHLB advance agreements require the Bank to maintain certain investment securities or loans as collateral for these advances. (8) NIM is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income. (9) Calculated based upon the average balance of total noninterest bearing and interest bearing deposits. Exhibit 4 - Noninterest Income This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest income for the periods presented. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 (audited) (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Deposits and service fees $ 4,424 22.5 % $ 5,053 23.1 % $ 4,766 19.6 % $ 19,376 22.1 % $ 18,592 27.6 % Brokerage, advisory and fiduciary activities 4,249 21.7 % 4,370 19.9 % 4,054 16.6 % 17,057 19.5 % 17,708 26.3 % Change in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)(1) 849 4.3 % 1,483 6.8 % 1,378 5.7 % 5,173 5.9 % 5,406 8.0 % Cards and trade finance servicing fees 1,238 6.3 % 734 3.4 % 556 2.3 % 3,067 3.5 % 2,276 3.4 % Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net 6,461 32.9 % 7,010 32.0 % 11,390 46.8 % 40,084 45.8 % 10,678 15.9 % Securities gains (losses), net (2) 33 0.2 % (54 ) (0.3 )% (3,364 ) (13.8 )% (10,989 ) (12.6 )% (3,689 ) (5.5 )% Derivative (losses) gains, net (3) (151 ) (0.8 )% (77 ) (0.4 )% 1,040 4.3 % 28 — % 455 0.7 % Loan-level derivative income (4) 837 4.3 % 1,196 5.5 % 3,413 14.0 % 4,580 5.2 % 10,360 15.4 % Other noninterest income (5) 1,673 8.5 % 2,206 10.0 % 1,132 4.5 % 9,120 10.6 % 5,491 8.2 % Total noninterest income $ 19,613 100.0 % $ 21,921 100.0 % $ 24,365 100.0 % $ 87,496 100.0 % $ 67,277 100.0 % __________________ (1) Changes in cash surrender value of BOLI are not taxable. In the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, includes a charge of $0.7 million in connection with the enhancement/restructuring of BOLI in the fourth quarter of 2023. (2) Includes: (i) net loss of $0.1 million and $2.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and net loss of $10.8 million and $2.4 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, in connection with the sale of debt securities available for sale. There were no significant gains and losses in connection with the sale of debt securities available for sale in the three months ended September 30, 2023. In addition, includes unrealized gains of $0.1 million and unrealized losses of $0.1 million and $0.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, and unrealized gains of $33 thousand and unrealized losses of $1.3 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to the change in fair value of equity securities with readily available fair value not held for trading which are recorded in results of the period. Also, in the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company sold equity securities with readily available fair value not held for trading, with a total fair value of $11.2 million at the time of sale, and recognized a net loss of $0.2 million in connection with this transaction. (3) Net unrealized gains and losses related to uncovered interest rate caps with clients. (4) Income from interest rate swaps and other derivative transactions with customers. The Company incurred expenses related to derivative transactions with customers of $0.2 million, $18.0 thousand and $3.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $1.9 million and $8.1 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which are included as part of noninterest expenses under professional and other services fees. (5) Includes mortgage banking income of $0.6 million, $0.5 million and $0.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $4.5 million and $3.4 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to Amerant Mortgage. Other sources of income in the periods shown include from foreign currency exchange transactions with customers and valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan. Exhibit 5 - Noninterest Expense This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest expense for the periods presented. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 2023 2022 (audited) (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount %