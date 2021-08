2K Homes Furnished: Humble Design Chicago to Serve 2,000th Client in Fight against Homelessness

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit organization Humble Design continues to make a difference by disrupting the cycle of homelessness and improving the odds – and lives – of one at-risk family at a time.

The numbers have begun to add up.

On Friday, Humble Design will provide charitable services to its 2,000th client emerging from a homeless shelter. With the help of passionate volunteers, Humble Design does this by transforming empty residences into clean, dignified and welcoming homes through its free professional design services and the repurposing of gently used furnishings donated by the community.

Humble Design Chicago is celebrating this milestone with a special home "deco" and reveal on Aug. 27. Humble Design teams in Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle – where it also operates – will hold events as well to mark 2,000 clients.

U-Haul, a national partner of Humble Design since 2016, will serve as the 2K Family Sponsor. Media is encouraged to attend.

CHICAGO 2,000th CLIENT EVENT

WHAT Reveal of furnished home for a veteran emerging from homelessness WHEN 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 WHERE 1501 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657 DETAILS Mark is a local Navy veteran on a limited income. He obtained housing recently in a senior building, but unfortunately had to vacate that space. Mark couldn't bring any furniture and has very few possessions with him to make his new place feel like a real home. That's where Humble Design Chicago will step in and lift him up. MEDIA RSVP Julie Dickinson at (773) 715-1998 or julied@humbledesign.org

"It is such a joy to say 'thank you for your service' to veterans by transforming their empty houses into fully furnished homes," said Julie Dickinson, Director of Humble Design Chicago. "So many of our veterans have experienced the trauma of war, and we know the impact one's environment has on mental health. We see it every week. At Humble Design, we create homes for the veterans that reflect them, to serve as a refuge and healing space.

"We'd be hard-pressed to do what we do without our partner CB2, which is transforming the perception of home design, and has been such a wonderful city sponsor here in Chicago; and U-Haul, which provides not only our warehouse space and our moving truck, but has fully funded this 2,000th home celebration across all five Humble Design cities."

Humble Design furnished its 1,000th home in early 2019, nearly 10 years after the project began. Demand and impact have increased dramatically since then as the charity served its second 1,000 clients in two years thanks to expansion and local sponsorships that have ensured sustainability in more markets. CB2 proudly serves as the city sponsor for Humble Design Chicago.

Families take a personal stake in their newly furnished homes, leading to a remarkable success rate – 99 percent to receive Humble Design's services have escaped the cycle of homelessness. Clients are referred by designated services that work with local shelters.

"U-Haul is proud to sponsor the 2000th family served by Humble Design because we recognize what it means for a family to move forward towards a new life," stated Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul Vice President of Communications and Humble Design Board Chair. "Every one of us associated with this mission believes in the power of a bed and a roof overhead to change lives."

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, corporate sponsorships, furniture donations or making a financial gift, please visit humbledesign.org.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a Detroit-born nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veterans. Humble Design has brought nobility to nearly 2,000 families nationally through its chapters in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. humbledesign.org

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 22 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. cb2.com

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. uhaul.com

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2k-homes-furnished-humble-design-chicago-to-serve-2-000th-client-in-fight-against-homelessness-301361937.html

SOURCE Humble Design