2K Homes Furnished: Humble Design Detroit to Serve 2,000th Client in Fight against Homelessness

DETROIT, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit organization Humble Design continues to make a difference by disrupting the cycle of homelessness and improving the odds – and lives – of one at-risk family at a time.

The numbers have begun to add up.

On Friday, Humble Design will provide charitable services to its 2,000th client emerging from a homeless shelter. With the help of passionate volunteers, Humble Design does this by transforming empty residences into clean, dignified and welcoming homes through its free professional design services and the repurposing of gently used furnishings donated by the community.

Humble Design Detroit is celebrating this milestone with a special home "deco" and reveal on Aug. 27. Humble Design teams in Chicago, Cleveland, San Diego and Seattle – where it also operates – will hold events as well to mark 2,000 clients.

U-Haul, a national partner of Humble Design since 2016, will serve as the 2K Family Sponsor. Media is encouraged to attend.

DETROIT 2,000th CLIENT EVENT

WHAT Reveal of furnished home for a family emerging from homelessness WHEN 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 WHERE 12017 Kennebec St., Detroit, MI 48205 DETAILS Diamond, a single mom with 9-year-old twin girls and an infant boy, has been without a home since the place she was renting in 2019 became uninhabitable due to issues the landlord wouldn't address. With the safety of her children in mind, she was finally able to secure a new house in July, but they have very few comforts and possessions to make it a home. MEDIA RSVP Chris Tull at (312) 545-6058 or chris@humbledesign.org

"The furnishing of Humble Design's 2,000th home is cause not only for great celebration but also reflection," said Chris Tull, Director of Humble Design Detroit. "It reflects the deep legacy of Humble, born here in Detroit in 2009. It reflects the hard work, generosity and spirit of our staff, volunteers, donors and sponsors. It reflects the help and comfort that Humble has provided to so many people over the years. And it reflects that there are still so many more to help."

Humble Design furnished its 1,000th home in early 2019, nearly 10 years after the project began. Demand and impact have increased dramatically since then as the charity served its second 1,000 clients in two years thanks to expansion and local sponsorships that have ensured sustainability in more markets.

Families take a personal stake in their newly furnished homes, leading to a remarkable success rate – 99 percent to receive Humble Design's services have escaped the cycle of homelessness. Clients are referred by designated services that work with local shelters.

"U-Haul is proud to sponsor the 2000th family served by Humble Design because we recognize what it means for a family to move forward towards a new life," stated Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul Vice President of Communications and Humble Design Board Chair. "Every one of us associated with this mission believes in the power of a bed and a roof overhead to change lives."

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, corporate sponsorships, furniture donations or making a financial gift, please visit humbledesign.org.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a Detroit-born nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veterans. Humble Design has brought nobility to nearly 2,000 families nationally through its chapters in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. humbledesign.org

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. uhaul.com

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2k-homes-furnished-humble-design-detroit-to-serve-2-000th-client-in-fight-against-homelessness-301361938.html

SOURCE Humble Design