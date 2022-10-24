AMERCO : Announces Corporate Name Change, Non-Voting Common Stock Dividend and Other Actions Taken by the Board's Independent Special Committee - Form 8-K

AMERCO Announces Corporate Name Change, Non-Voting Common Stock Dividend and Other Actions Taken by the Board's Independent Special Committee

Reno, Nev. (October 24, 2022) - AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today announced that an Independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors has approved various actions, including a corporate name change and a 9-for-1 stock dividend of shares of a newly-created series of non-voting common stock of the Company.

"The committee set out to evaluate a variety of corporate actions aiming to attract and retain stockholders who align with the Company's long-term outlook and to respond to input received from Company stockholders," stated James J. Grogan, who was elected chair of the Independent Special Committee by his fellow committee members. "The actions we are directing are designed to enhance the marketability of the stock without consuming significant Company resources that should otherwise be deployed to provide a higher level of service to our customers and the do-it-yourself moving and self-storage public."

Name Change

Long-term stockholders have encouraged the Company to change its name to attract new stockholders who may be unaware that AMERCO is the parent company of one of the most recognized brands in North America.The Committee has approved changing the name of the Company to U-Haul Holding Company to help alleviate any perceived disconnect by institutional or retail investors alike.

AMERCO will change its name by the end of calendar year 2022.

Creation of the Non-Voting Common Stock

The Committee has authorized the creation of a new series of Common Stock, designated as Series N Non-Voting Common Stock. They have determined that this new series of stock would enhance liquidity and marketability while preserving the Company's current voting structure and long-term orientation.The Non-Voting Common Stock will have a par value of $0.001 per share.

Application to the Nasdaq Global Select Market has been made to list the new Non-Voting Common Stock under the ticker symbol Nasdaq: UHALB.Shares of the Company's Voting Common Stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol Nasdaq: UHAL.

The Company's articles of incorporation provide the Board with the authority to issue this additional series of Common Stock.The Board delegated this authority to the Committee.





