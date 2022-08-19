Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMERCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHAL   US0235861004

AMERCO

(UHAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
578.53 USD   -0.37%
04:16pAMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend
PR
04:14pAMERCO : Announces Special Cash Dividend
PU
04:14pAMERCO /NV/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERCO : Announces Special Cash Dividend

08/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
August 19, 2022 Download

Reno, Nev. (August 19, 2022) AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, on August 18, 2022, declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable September 20, 2022 to holders of record on September 6, 2022.

Disclaimer

Amerco published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 855 M - -
Net income 2023 1 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 386 M 11 386 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 25 234
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart AMERCO
Duration : Period :
AMERCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 580,70 $
Average target price 712,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joe Shoen Chairman
Jason Allen Berg Chief Financial Officer
John P. Brogan Independent Director
James E. Acridge Independent Director
James J. Grogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERCO-20.04%11 386
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.98%151 068
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY6.00%87 128
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED16.48%76 276
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.14%60 738
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.35%14 714