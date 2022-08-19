AMERCO : Announces Special Cash Dividend

August 19, 2022 Download

Reno, Nev. (August 19, 2022) AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, on August 18, 2022, declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable September 20, 2022 to holders of record on September 6, 2022.