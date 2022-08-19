Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMERCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHAL   US0235861004

AMERCO

(UHAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
578.53 USD   -0.37%
04:16pAMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend
PR
04:14pAMERCO : Announces Special Cash Dividend
PU
04:14pAMERCO /NV/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend

08/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RENO, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, on August 18, 2022, declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable September 20, 2022 to holders of record on September 6, 2022.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-announces-special-cash-dividend-301609283.html

SOURCE AMERCO


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AMERCO
04:16pAMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend
PR
04:14pAMERCO : Announces Special Cash Dividend
PU
04:14pAMERCO /NV/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
08/18TRANSCRIPT : AMERCO - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08/18AMERCO : SPECIAL MATERIALS for the 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast
PU
08/17AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Repwest Insurance Company
BU
08/04AMERCO Announces Sixteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting
PR
08/04TRANSCRIPT : AMERCO, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03AMERCO : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Amerco Posts Lower Earnings, Higher Revenue for Fiscal Q1
MT
More news