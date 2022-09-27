Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMERCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHAL   US0235861004

AMERCO

(UHAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2022-09-27 am EDT
503.51 USD   +0.97%
09:44aAmerco /nv/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Amerco /nv/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02AMERCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERCO : Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L - Form 8-K

09/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 27, 2022

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

AMERCO

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-11255 88-0106815

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

5555 Kietzke Lane, Ste. 100

Reno, NV 89511

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

775 668-6300

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.25 par value

UHAL

NASDAQGlobal Select Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01Other Events

Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L

On September 27, 2022, the Company and the Trustee entered the Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture to the Base Indenture (the "Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture") and a Pledge and Security Agreement (the "Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Security Agreement"). In connection with the foregoing, the Company has offered up to $2,711,100 in aggregate principal amount of UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Secured Notes (the "Series of UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Notes") in a public offering. Investors in the Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Notes must first join the U-Haul Investors Club. The Company intends to use the proceeds to reimburse its subsidiaries and affiliates for the cost of acquisition and development of the collateral pledged in such offering (the "Collateral") and for general corporate purposes.

The Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Notes bear interest at rates between 3.70% and 4.30% per year and mature between two years through seven years from issue date and are fully amortizing over their respective terms. Principal and interest on the Notes will be credited to each holder's U-Haul Investors Club account on a quarterly basis in arrears throughout the term. The Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture and the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Security Agreement contain covenants requiring the maintenance of a first-priority lien on the Collateral subject to permitted liens, and a prohibition of additional liens on the Collateral. The Notes are not guaranteed by any subsidiary of the Company, and therefore are effectively subordinated to all of the existing and future claims of creditors of each of the Company's subsidiaries.

The Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Notes were offered and will be sold pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-235872) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement, dated September 27, 2022, together with the accompanying prospectus, dated January 10, 2020, relating to the offering and sale of the Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Notes.

For a complete description of the terms and conditions of the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture and the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Security Agreement, please refer to the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture and the Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Security Agreement, each of which is incorporated herein by reference and attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 4.1.

A copy of the opinion and consent of Laurence J. De Respino, Secretary of the Company, as to the validity of the Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Notes is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235872) and filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

4.1

Series 12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture and Pledge and Security Agreement dated September 27, 2022, by and between AMERCO and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee.

5.1

Opinion of Laurence J. De Respino, Secretary of AMERCO.

23.1

Consent of Laurence J. De Respino, Secretary of AMERCO (included in Exhibit 5.1).

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL documents)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AMERCO

(Registrant)

/s/ Jason A. Berg

Jason A. Berg

Chief Financial Officer

Date: September 27, 2022

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No.

Description

4.1

Series UIC-12L, 13L, 14L, 15L, 16L, 17L, 18L, 19L, 20L and 21L Forty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture and Pledge and Security Agreement dated September 27, 2022, by and between AMERCO and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee.

5.1

Opinion of Laurence J. De Respino, Secretary of AMERCO.

23.1

Consent of Laurence J. De Respino, Secretary of AMERCO (included in Exhibit 5.1).

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL documents)

Disclaimer

Amerco published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 13:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERCO
09:44aAmerco /nv/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Amerco /nv/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02AMERCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Fitch Upgrades MSJP 2015-HAUL
AQ
08/19Amerco Declares Special Dividend at $0.50 a Share, Payable Sept. 20 to Shareholders as ..
MT
08/19AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend
PR
08/19AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend, September 20, 2022
CI
08/19Amerco : Announces Special Cash Dividend
PU
08/19Amerco /nv/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
08/18Transcript : AMERCO - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 350 M - -
Net income 2023 1 181 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 778 M 9 778 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 25 234
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart AMERCO
Duration : Period :
AMERCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 498,67 $
Average target price 675,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joe Shoen Chairman
Jason Allen Berg Chief Financial Officer
John P. Brogan Independent Director
James E. Acridge Independent Director
James J. Grogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERCO-31.06%9 778
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-19.04%125 433
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.84%74 938
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.59%63 964
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-27.86%50 441
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-9.69%12 041