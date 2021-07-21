Log in
    UHAL   US0235861004

AMERCO

(UHAL)
  Report
AMERCO : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast

07/21/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
July 21, 2021

RENO, Nev. -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, plans to report its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company is scheduled to conduct its first quarter investor conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Listen via the internet: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/415/41605

The conference call and webcast may include forward-looking statements. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for one year at www.amerco.com.

Disclaimer

Amerco published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 20:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
