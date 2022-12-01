November 30, 2022 Download Form 8937: "Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities" posted in regard to the Company's recent stock dividend of a new class of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock with a record date of Nov. 3, 2022 and a distribution date of Nov. 9, 2022.





Address

5555 Kietzke Lane

Suite 100

Reno, Nevada 89511 Phone

Director of I.R.

Sebastien Reyes

(602) 263-6601 Email

investorrelations@amerco.com

Certain of the statements made on this Web site regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

