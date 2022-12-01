Advanced search
    UHAL   US0235861004

AMERCO

(UHAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-12-01 am EST
64.70 USD   +2.21%
Form 8937 : "Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities"
Insider Buy: Amerco
Insider Buy: Amerco
Form 8937: "Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities"

12/01/2022 | 09:34am EST
November 30, 2022

Form 8937: "Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities" posted in regard to the Company's recent stock dividend of a new class of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock with a record date of Nov. 3, 2022 and a distribution date of Nov. 9, 2022.



Address
5555 Kietzke Lane
Suite 100
Reno, Nevada 89511

Phone
Director of I.R.
Sebastien Reyes
(602) 263-6601

Email
investorrelations@amerco.com

Certain of the statements made on this Web site regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Amerco published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:33:01 UTC.


