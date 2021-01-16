Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameren    AEE

AMEREN

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameren : Evercore ISI Conference

01/16/2021 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Customers at the Center

Evercore ISI Virtual Utility Conference

Jan. 14-15, 2021

Cautionary Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this presentation, Ameren has presented core earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to that of other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in this presentation. Generally, core earnings or losses include earnings or losses attributable to Ameren common shareholders and exclude income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings. Ameren uses core earnings internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance. Ameren also uses core earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings results and outlook, as the company believes that core earnings allow the company to more accurately compare its ongoing performance across periods.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this presentation not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Ameren is providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. In addition to factors discussed in this presentation, Ameren's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and its other reports filed with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 contain a list of factors and a discussion of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such "forward-looking" statements. All "forward-looking" statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available, and Ameren, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any "forward-looking" statements to reflect new information or current events.

Earnings Guidance and Growth Expectations

In this presentation, Ameren has presented 2020 earnings guidance effective as of November 5, 2020, and multi-year growth expectations that effective as of May 12, 2020. Earnings guidance for 2020 and multi-year growth expectations assume normal temperatures for all periods after September 2020 and March 2020, respectively, and, along with estimates for long-term infrastructure investment opportunities, are subject to the effects of, among other things, the impact of COVID-19; changes in 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields; regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic, capital and credit market conditions; severe storms; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this presentation and in Ameren's periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Evercore ISI Virtual Utility Conference | Jan. 14-15, 2021

2

Company Description

Fully rate-regulated electric and natural gas utility

Corporate Headquarters

Electric Service Territory

Electric & Natural Gas Territory

2.4M

electric customers

0.9M

gas

customers

~5,000

circuit miles FERC-regulated electric transmission

10,500MW

regulated electric

generation capability

S&P 500

Component of

Stock Index

Ameren Businesses

Ameren Missouri

  • Electric transmission, distribution, and generation business and a natural gas distribution business in Missouri regulated by MoPSC
  • Serves 1.2 million electric and 0.1 million gas customers
  • 10,500 MW of total generation capability

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution

  • Electric distribution business in Illinois regulated by ICC
  • Serves 1.2 million electric customers

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas

  • Natural gas distribution business in Illinois regulated by ICC
  • Serves 0.8 million gas customers

Ameren Transmission

  • Electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and ATXI regulated by FERC
  • Ameren Illinois invests in local reliability projects
  • ATXI invests in regional beneficial projects

Evercore ISI Virtual Utility Conference | Jan. 14-15, 2021

3

Delivering Strong Value to Our Customers

Improved Reliability1

Outage

Duration (min)

300+43%

Better

250 276

Affordable Rates2

¢/KWh

15

10

12.84

13.08

Increased Customer

JD Power

Satisfaction3

Score

750

+17%

725

Better

731

734

700

723

200

150

100

50

157

10.02

10.22

5

0

625

675

690

650

651

663

628

600

20132019

Ameren Ameren Midwest US Missouri Illinois Average Average

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

1 Average for Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois, as measured by the Customer Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI) including major event days. 2 Edison Electric Institute, "Typical Bills and Average Rates Report" for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. 3 Average for Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois, as measured by the J.D. Power Residential Customer Satisfaction Index.

Evercore ISI Virtual Utility Conference | Jan. 14-15, 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 06:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMEREN
01:12aAMEREN : Evercore ISI Conference
PU
01/15AMEREN : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ameren's Price Target to $90 from $93, Keeps Buy ..
MT
01/14AMEREN : Closes on Acquisition of Missouri Wind Farm
MT
01/14AMEREN : Missouri continues to expand clean energy with acquisition of second wi..
PR
01/14AMEREN : Illinois' Natural Gas Modernization Plan Approved by Illinois Commerce ..
PU
01/13AMEREN : Work continues on generator at Callaway Energy Center as facility looks..
PR
01/13CERNER : More companies pause contributions to Hawley, others
AQ
01/13AMEREN CORPORATION : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Feb. 19, 2021
PR
01/12AMEREN : statement on the events of 1/6
PU
01/06AMEREN : completes its largest transmission line project
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 002 M - -
Net income 2020 863 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 18 390 M 18 390 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 9 323
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart AMEREN
Duration : Period :
Ameren Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 87,46 $
Last Close Price 74,39 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN-4.70%18 390
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.20%42 396
ENGIE8.75%40 580
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.12%35 346
RWE AG7.90%31 476
E.ON SE-2.85%28 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ