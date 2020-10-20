Log in
AMEREN

AMEREN

(AEE)
Ameren : hosts second phase of virtual open houses for Limestone Ridge Project

10/20/2020

ST. LOUIS (Oct. 20, 2020) - Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), in collaboration with Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA), Citizens Electric Corporation and Ameren Missouri, is hosting virtual open house meetings to inform and collaborate with the public on a new energy investment for Southeast Missouri. The proposed Limestone Ridge Project consists of an estimated 14-19 mile transmission line and several state-of-the-art substations designed to support continued growth for local communities in Southeast Missouri.

The 138-kilovolt line will connect two new substations in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties, providing additional energy support to local manufacturing facilities and improving energy reliability for homes and businesses. The proposed in-service date for the project is December 2023.

The Limestone Ridge Project team will host two virtual open houses to provide an update on the project and give the public another opportunity to provide input on route development within the study area. The virtual online Webex meetings will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at noon and 7 p.m. Each meeting will include a presentation on the project, a Q&A session and an explanation of how you can provide input.

'Gathering community feedback is an important part of our planning process, but we want to be mindful of everyone's safety during the pandemic,' said Jim Jontry, project manager for ATXI's Limestone Ridge Project. 'We hope interested members of the public and landowners will join us during these virtual meetings to learn more about the project and share their feedback, so we can make sure we are taking into account any needs and concerns from the community.'

Ameren held the first round of open houses for the Project with stakeholders in August. Following the public outreach and route development process, Ameren anticipates filing a petition in early 2021 with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking approval of the Limestone Ridge Project and a final recommended route.

Additional information is available on the project's website at limestoneridgeproject.com, by sending an email to LimestoneRidgeProject@ameren.com or by calling the project hotline at 573-232-3003.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:09:09 UTC

