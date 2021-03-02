Ameren : Early March Investor Meetings

Cautionary Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this presentation, Ameren has presented weather-normalized and core earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to those of other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in this presentation. Generally, core earnings or losses include earnings or losses attributable to Ameren common shareholders and exclude income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, such as the third quarter 2018 non-cash charge for the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from a December 2017 change in federal law that decreased the federal corporate income tax rate. Ameren uses core earnings internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance. Ameren also uses core earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings results and outlook, as the company believes that core earnings allow the company to more accurately compare its ongoing performance across periods. Weather-normalized earnings exclude estimated effects of weather compared to normal, as calculated internally using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the applicable period.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this presentation not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Ameren is providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. In addition to factors discussed in this presentation, Ameren's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other reports filed with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 contain a list of factors and a discussion of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such "forward-looking" statements. All "forward-looking" statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available, and Ameren, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any "forward-looking" statements to reflect new information or current events.

Earnings Guidance and Growth Expectations

In this presentation, Ameren has presented earnings guidance and multi-year growth expectations that were effective as of Feb. 19, 2021. Earnings guidance for 2021 and multi-year growth expectations assume normal temperatures and, along with estimates for long-term infrastructure investment opportunities, are subject to the effects of, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, changes in 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields; regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic, capital and credit market conditions; severe storms; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking

Statements section of this presentation and in Ameren's periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Company Description

Ameren Businesses

Ameren Missouri

• Electric transmission, distribution, and generation business and a natural gas distribution business in Missouri regulated by MoPSC

• Serves 1.2 million electric and 0.1 million gas customers

• 10,600 MW of total generation capability

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution

• Electric distribution business in Illinois regulated by ICC

• Serves 1.2 million electric customers

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas

• Natural gas distribution business in Illinois regulated by ICC

• Serves 0.8 million gas customers

Ameren Transmission

• Electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and ATXI regulated by FERC

• Ameren Illinois invests in local reliability projects

• ATXI invests in regionally beneficial projects

Delivering Strong Value to our Customers

Improved Reliability1

Outage Frequency

(per customer per year)

1.00

0.80

0.60

0.40

0.20

0.00

2013

Affordable Rates2

Increased Customer

Satisfaction3

JD Power

¢/KWh

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

15

Score

750

700

10

5

650

600

0

2020

Ameren Ameren Midwest US Illinois Missouri Average Average

550

1 As measured by the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI). Represents the average of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri. 2 Edison Electric Institute, "Typical Bills and Average Rates Report" for the 12 months ended Jun. 30, 2020. 3 As measured by the J.D. Power Residential Electric Customer Satisfaction Index. Scores represent the average of the Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois scores at year-end within the Midwest Large Segment.