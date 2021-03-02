Log in
Ameren : Missouri to host Smart Energy Plan public stakeholder meeting online

03/02/2021 | 02:52pm EST
ST. LOUIS (March 2, 2021) - Ameren Missouri will host a Smart Energy Plan public stakeholder meeting to get feedback on recent and upcoming projects that modernize the energy grid and enhance how customers receive and consume electricity for generations to come. Ameren Missouri invites the public to attend the virtual meeting to learn more and offer feedback at AmerenMissouri.com/stakeholder.

Ameren Missouri filed an updated plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) on Feb. 18, 2021. The forward-thinking plan was driven by constructive energy legislation (Missouri Senate Bill 564) that was enacted in 2018. That legislation was widely supported by customers, business organizations, unions and a bipartisan majority of the Missouri General Assembly.

The Missouri PSC filing, including a five-year capital investment overview and detailed one-year review of 2020 work, describes thousands of projects Ameren Missouri plans to implement to modernize energy grid infrastructure in Missouri to benefit its customers and offer them more tools to manage their energy usage. To view the complete Smart Energy Plan filing, visit the Missouri PSC website at https://psc.mo.gov/ and search for File No. EO-2019-0044.

Smart Energy Plan Public Stakeholder Meeting

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

6 p.m. - Smart Energy Plan presentation from Mark Birk, senior vice president, customer and power operations, Ameren Missouri.

6:30 p.m. - Public invited to ask questions, provide feedback after presentation.

To protect the health and safety of everyone, we will hold the meeting virtually through Microsoft Teams. For detailed meeting information, including the Teams link or to provide comments on the Smart Energy Plan, visit www.amerenmissouri.com/stakeholder.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

###

Contact

Ameren Missouri Communications
314.554.2182
MissouriCommunications@Ameren.com

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 19:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
