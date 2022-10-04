Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameren Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
01:12pAmeren : $250,000 in new energy assistance funds available to help Ameren Missouri natural gas customers
PU
09/28Ameren : Missouri offers boost for businesses to install EV charging stations
PU
09/22Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameren's Price Target to $99 From $101, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Ameren : $250,000 in new energy assistance funds available to help Ameren Missouri natural gas customers

10/04/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (Oct. 4, 2022) - As we head into cooler fall temperatures, Ameren Missouri doesn't want existing gas bill balances to hold customers back from turning on the heat. Ameren Missouri is pledging an additional $250,000 to help natural gas customers clear 90% of their overdue payments so they can start the season with a clean slate.

Eligible customers pay just 10% of the past-due balance, and the Clean Slate program covers the remaining overdue balance. Ameren Missouri expanded the program earlier this year so more people are eligible, including those who may not typically qualify for other state or federal assistance programs.

"We're here to help because we know many people are facing challenging times," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. "All of us at Ameren Missouri want customers to be safe this winter. Programs such as Clean Slate have already helped thousands of customers pay off outstanding energy bills and get back on track."

To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the following requirements:

  • Household income up to 300% of the federal poverty level. (For example, customers in a four-person household making up to $79,500 annually are eligible to apply.)
  • Pay 10% of the past-due balance.
  • Experiencing financial hardship.
  • Have an active Ameren Missouri natural gas account that is past due on a payment agreement or in need of reconnection.

Learn more about eligibility requirements at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling Ameren Missouri at 800.552.7583.

Reminder to Reconnect Your Natural Gas Service

If you are living in a new home or if you turned your gas off for the summer, schedule your reconnection appointment as soon as possible to avoid delays. Visit Ameren.com/Start to check the status of your natural gas service.

Starting or reconnecting your natural gas service requires an on-site visit. Someone 18+ years of age must be present to meet the Ameren Missouri technician, who will inspect pipe connections, activate the gas meter and relight appliance pilot lights.

Appointments fill up quickly in October, so schedule now by calling 800.552.7583.

Additional Energy Assistance Options

In addition to the Clean Slate program, other assistance programs can help customers save money and manage their bills, including:

  • Keeping Current: A payment assistance program that helps customers make paying their energy bill more affordable. It includes a monthly bill credit, along with help to reduce the total amount the customer owes.
  • Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): A federally funded program that assists customers with an income at or below 60% of the state median income level to pay their energy bills.
  • Weatherization: A program for income-eligible homeowners and renters to make qualified, energy-efficient improvements to a home, including caulking, water heater jackets, weather stripping and insulation.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 17:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
